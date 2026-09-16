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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Learn what it takes to identify potential opportunities in mining with strategic investor Michael Gentile. BTV - Business Television explores the key factors investors should consider-including grade, scale, infrastructure, and jurisdiction-with his top picks including Big Ridge Gold, McFarlane Lake Mining, Astra Exploration, Silver Crown Royalties, Cascadia Minerals, and Maple Gold Mines.





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Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) - Big Ridge Gold is advancing a past-producing Newfoundland gold project with approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold and significant existing infrastructure. Backed by a $7 million financing, the company is pursuing resource growth through drilling while advancing a PEA - preliminary economic assessment.

McFarlane Lake Mining Ltd. (CSE: MLM) (OTCQB: MLMLF) - McFarlane Lake Mining is advancing a 4.2-million-ounce gold resource in Ontario, supported by ongoing drilling and a significantly strengthened balance sheet. The company is focused on expanding its resource as it evaluates the larger potential of its flagship Canadian gold asset.

Astra Exploration (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQX: ATEPF) - Astra Exploration is advancing high-grade gold-silver exploration in Argentina's prolific area. With more than 12,500 meters recently drilled and mineralization remaining open in all directions, the company is focused on demonstrating the scale of its emerging discovery.

Silver Crown Royalties (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) - Silver Crown Royalties is building a pure-play silver royalty portfolio focused only on producing and near-production assets. With six royalties and positive operating cash flow achieved in 2026, the company is focused on disciplined growth and generating long-term shareholder value.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) - Cascadia Minerals is advancing a high-grade copper-gold project in Yukon with 650 million pounds of copper and significant exploration upside. Backed by strategic mining investors, the company is pursuing resource growth through an active drilling program.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) - Maple Gold Mines is advancing a 5.2-million-ounce gold resource in Quebec, backed by mining giant, Agnico Eagle and a fully funded 25,000-metre drill program. The company is focused on expanding and upgrading its resource while progressing toward a planned 2027 economic assessment.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and unique compelling investment opportunities.

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Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

Wednesday, September 16 @ 7:30pm ET

Saturday, September 19 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:

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Sun, September 20 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, September 21 @ 8:30am ET

Tues, September 22 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

Friday, September 25 @ 6:30am ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314669