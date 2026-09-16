Phase VII Program Set to Advance Multiple High-Priority Valeriano Targets Ahead of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in 2H 2027

Advancing New Regional Exploration to Demonstrate District-Scale Opportunity

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSX: ATX) OTCQX: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce interpretations and key findings from its Phase VI drill program at the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project ("Valeriano" or the "Project"), located in the Atacama Region, Chile. The Phase VII drill program is expected to commence in early Q4 2026, with further details to be provided closer to its start.

Highlights include:

Phase VI was the largest drill campaign completed by ATEX at Valeriano, totaling approximately 28,400m of drilling, exceeding the original 25,000m target and representing an increase of more than 70% over Phase V. Phase VI delivered several of the highest-grade and most significant drill intercepts in ATEX's exploration history, highlighted by ATXD25C i with 40m of 4.83% CuEq within 86m of 3.84% CuEq, ATXD23C ii with 78m of 3.03% CuEq, ATXD26B iii with 186m of 2.15% CuEq andATXD32 iv with 56m of 2.36% CuEq, all within the high-grade B2B breccia. B2B high grade breccia was materially expanded and the system remains open in all directions , with Phase VI drilling extending high-grade breccia mineralization by approximately 200m to the south, increasing the interpreted strike length by 50% to approximately 600m . Exploration opportunity is growing beyond the high-grade B2B breccia ,with the broader mineralized corridor expanding approximately 200m east at the higher B2B elevation ,and an approximate 150m true-width zone of mineralized host rock identified north of B2B. Porphyry-related mineralization established across an approximate 1.8-kilometre north-south corridor , with step-out targets intersecting porphyry alteration pointing to a potentially much larger mineralized system. Directional drilling and wedging saved approximately 12,000m of drilling during Phase VI, reducing costs, time and surface disturbance.



Following record snowfall in the Atacama region, Phase VII drilling is expected to commence in early October targeting a growing pipeline of B2B and high-grade porphyry targets, as well as broader system opportunities ahead of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in 2H 2027.

Chris Beer, Interim President and CEO, commented, "One of the most important outcomes of Phase VI has been the evolution of our geological interpretation of the high-grade B2B zone and the surrounding system. We entered the program intending to test a series of geophysical anomalies as potentially separate B2B-style breccia bodies. As drilling progressed, it became clear that several of these targets are better understood as extensions of, or closely related to a larger, higher-grade B2B mineralized system. Rather than viewing B2B as a discrete breccia body, we now recognize a broader, high-grade mineralized footprint incorporating multiple breccia and porphyry phases, mineralized host rocks and high-grade zones. Results from across Phase VI, including mineralization encountered within rhyolitic host rocks both adjacent to and beyond B2B, provide increasing evidence that the high-grade mineralization extends well beyond the confines of the breccia itself within the upper fertile horizon surrounding B2B.

"Phase VI has been a highly successful program that materially advanced Valeriano on several fronts. We completed approximately 28,400 metres of drilling, exceeding our original 25,000-metre target, while significantly expanding and improving our understanding of the high-grade B2B zone. Drilling has now traced B2B over approximately 600 metres of strike, extended high-grade mineralization to the north, south and at depth, and delivered multiple high-grade intersections. At the same time, step-out drilling expanded the broader mineralized footprint to the east and also identified porphyry-related mineralization across an approximately 1.8-kilometre north-south corridor. Collectively, these results demonstrate not only the continuity and growth potential of B2B, but also the potential for a substantially larger mineralized system surrounding it. Phase VI has given us a much stronger understanding of the architecture of Valeriano and, importantly, a growing pipeline of targets as we move into the next phase of exploration in Phase VII.

"Beyond Valeriano, the acquisition of the Nuevo Horizonte land package earlier this year expanded our land package by over 50% to approximately 25,000 hectares and provides ATEX with an opportunity to evaluate the broader district-scale prospectivity. We are progressing the environmental, social, geochemical and geophysical assessments required to further advance the Nuevo Horizonte targets, which exhibit porphyry alteration signatures ranging in scale from comparable to Valeriano to potentially larger. We will provide more information as work advances."

Phase VI - Record Drilling Delivers Expansion of B2B and the Broader Valeriano System

The Phase VI drill program completed a record approximately 28,400 metres of directional diamond drilling, exceeding the original 25,000m target and representing an increase of approximately 11,800m, or more than 70%, compared with the approximately 16,600m completed during Phase V. The program utilized six drill rigs and represented the largest drill campaign completed by ATEX at Valeriano to date.

The Company continued to leverage directional drilling and wedging from existing drill holes, allowing multiple targets to be tested from established parent holes rather than drilling each hole from surface. This approach saved approximately 12,000 metres of otherwise required drilling, significantly reducing drilling time and costs while improving targeting efficiency and minimizing the surface footprint of the program.

Phase VI exploration was designed to build on the success of Phase V through the following principal objectives:

Growth and Definition of the High-Grade B2B Zone - expanding and better defining the geometry, continuity and scale of B2B, particularly along strike and at depth.

Discovery of New High-Grade Breccia Zones - systematically testing B2B-analogous geophysical targets to the north, south and east of the known B2B system.

Expansion of the Broader Valeriano Porphyry System - testing the limits of the mineralized porphyry system through step-out drilling.

Phase VI drilling expanded and better defined the high-grade B2B Zone, extending the high-grade core 100m north and tracing breccia mineralization over approximately 600m of strike, a 50% increase from its previously interpreted approximately 400m strike length. Drilling also demonstrated continuity at depth, better defined the geometry and margins of the breccia and supported connectivity between B2B and the underlying high-grade porphyry system. Importantly, the program also demonstrated that mineralization extends well beyond the high-grade B2B breccia. Drilling expanded the broader B2B mineralized footprint by at least 135m to the east, with additional drilling subsequently extending the broader mineralized corridor approximately 200m east. Regional step-out drilling intersected porphyry-related mineralization and alteration to both the north and southeast, establishing an approximate 1.8-kilometre north-south mineralized corridor and demonstrating that the broader Valeriano system remains open. More recent Phase VI drilling has also identified mineralization and porphyry-style geological indicators more than 400m north of B2B and additional mineralization south of Valeriano, providing new vectors for follow-up exploration.

Approximately 15,350m targeted the high-grade B2B Zone, 11,400m tested nearby high-grade breccia targets and 1,650m tested porphyry extensions. Collectively, the program has significantly improved ATEX's understanding of the scale, geometry and controls on high-grade mineralization at Valeriano while establishing a strong pipeline of targets for follow-up drilling.

The Phase VI campaign delivered several of the highest-grade and most significant drill intercepts in ATEX's exploration history. Drill hole highlights included the following:

ATXD25C (December 18, 2025)v - Delivered one of the highest-grade B2B intersections to date, returning 40m of 4.83% CuEq (2.76% Cu, 1.88 g/t Au, 10.0 g/t Ag and 43 g/t Mo) within 86m of 3.84% CuEq (2.28% Cu, 1.41 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 48 g/t Mo), within a broader 164m of 2.77% CuEq (1.69% Cu, 0.97 g/t Au, 5.5 g/t Ag and 43 g/t Mo).

ATXD26B (February 12, 2026)vi - Returned a long, high-grade B2B intersection of 186m of 2.15% CuEq (1.33% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag and 80.8 g/t Mo) within a record broader, high-grade interval of 887m of 1.06% CuEq (0.65% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag and 87.6 g/t Mo). The hole extended B2B approximately 100m down-dip and demonstrated continuity into the underlying high-grade porphyry system.

ATXD32 (February 12, 2026)vi - Extended the high-grade core of B2B approximately 100m to the north along strike, intersecting 56m of 2.36% CuEq (1.49% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au, 4.9 g/t Ag and 20.6 g/t Mo) within a broader 592m of 1.04% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag and 105.5 g/t Mo), within a broader 1,080m of 0.89% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag and 73.1 g/t Mo). The hole demonstrated that the high-grade B2B system remained open to the north.

ATXD34 (March 16, 2026)vii - Significantly expanded the broader B2B mineralized footprint to the east, intersecting 172m of 0.80% CuEq (0.56% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 0.9 g/t Ag and 167.0 g/t Mo) within a broad 834m of 0.66% CuEq (0.48% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 1.0 g/t Ag and 90.2 g/t Mo), extending mineralization at least 135m east of B2B.

ATXD23C (July 8, 2026)viii - Delivered another high-grade B2B intersection, returning 20m of 4.10% CuEq (2.53% Cu, 1.39 g/t Au, 9.3 g/t Ag and 84.0 g/t Mo) within 78m of 3.03% CuEq (1.91% Cu, 0.99 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag and 107.2 g/t Mo), within 124m of 2.65% CuEq (1.67% Cu, 0.86 g/t Au, 5.5 g/t Ag and 102.4 g/t Mo). The hole further defined the southern B2B geometry and demonstrated continuity between the high-grade breccia and underlying high-grade porphyry system.

ATXD19B (August 26, 2026)ix - Wedged from ATXD19A, which extended B2B to the south; ATXD19B returned multiple high-grade intersections, including 37m of 1.72% CuEq (0.93% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au, 4.2 g/t Ag and 2 g/t Mo) within a broader interval of 446m of 0.74% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag and 23 g/t Mo). Mineralization remains open, providing a target for follow-up drilling in Phase VII.

ATXD25E (August 26, 2026)ix - Demonstrated substantial width and continuity within the B2B mineralized system, returning 20m of 1.70% CuEq (1.08% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au, 3.1 g/t Ag, 12 g/t Mo) within 66m of 1.30% CuEq (0.84% Cu, 0.41 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag and 10 g/t Mo), and a separate 294m of 1.05% CuEq (0.63% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag and 17 g/t Mo) interval, all within a broad 884m of 0.79% CuEq (0.52% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag and 46 g/t Mo), and extended its known limits to the east.

ATXD31B (August 26, 2026)ix - Further defined the northern margin of B2B, returning 10m of 2.22% CuEq (1.36% Cu, 0.79 g/t Au, 3.2 g/t Ag, 3 g/t Mo) within 22m of 1.74% CuEq (1.10% Cu, 0.59 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag and 9 g/t Mo), plus a separate 118m of 0.87% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.38 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag and 6 g/t Mo) interval. The hole also returned 543m of 0.82% CuEq (0.54% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag and 46 g/t Mo) in a separate mineralized interval and helped define an approximately 150m true-width zone of mineralized host rock immediately north of B2B.

Overall, Phase VI achieved its core objective of growing and better defining the high-grade B2B Zone while demonstrating that the exploration opportunity at Valeriano extends beyond B2B. The combination of repeated high-grade copper-gold intersections, expansion of B2B along strike and at depth, broad mineralized intervals surrounding the breccia and regional drilling that continues to encounter porphyry-related mineralization outside the known system provides a strong foundation for the next phase of exploration.

Figure 1. Plan Map of Phase VI Drill Holes and Expansion Opportunities

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/314659_atex1.jpg

Figure 2. Plan Map of Phase VI Collars and Drill Platform Utilization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6303/314659_d2df4ade24e70be0_009full.jpg

Phase VII Preliminary Exploration Outlook

Phase VII is expected to build directly on the geological advances made during Phase VI, with the program focused on expanding known high-grade mineralization at the B2B elevation while testing several priority opportunities across the broader Valeriano system. The improved geological model developed through Phase VI has provided ATEX with a clearer understanding of the controls on mineralization and has identified multiple areas where the B2B system remains open along strike, laterally and at depth.

The program is expected to balance near-B2B expansion opportunities with broader exploration targets. Priority areas include potential extensions of B2B and the underlying high-grade porphyry system, prospective areas surrounding the expanded B2B mineralized footprint, and targets along geological and geophysical trends that may represent extensions or additional centres of mineralization. Phase VII will also evaluate opportunities for mineralization closer to surface.

In addition, ATEX is evaluating the exploration potential at Nuevo Horizonte, located southwest of the Valeriano project, as part of its broader regional exploration strategy. Drilling at the Nuevo Horizonte targets will be subject to the advancement of ongoing environmental, social, geochemical and geophysical assessments. The area represents a significant opportunity to explore ATEX's significant land position encompassing 25,000 hectares. Further details will be provided as the Phase VII program advances.

Collectively, Phase VII provides ATEX with a diverse pipeline of opportunities ranging from expansion of known high-grade mineralization to larger-scale discovery targets at Valeriano and, potentially, initial testing of Nuevo Horizonte. Further details regarding the scope, timing and specific targets of the Phase VII program will be provided closer to the commencement of drilling, expected in early October.

Table 1 - Phase VI Drill Hole Summary

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (g/t) CuEq %(1) Date ATXD25C 1,302 1,886 584 0.83 0.39 2.2 65 1.27 18-Dec-25 Incl. 1,558 1,722 164 1.69 0.97 5.5 43 2.77 Incl. 1,558 1,644 86 2.28 1.41 7.9 48 3.84 Incl. 1,604 1,644 40 2.76 1.88 10 43 4.83 ATXD26B 763 1,650 887 0.65 0.35 2.1 87.6 1.06 Incl. 1,014 1,462 448 0.94 0.51 2.9 70.9 1.52 Incl. 1,076 1,262 186 1.33 0.72 4 80.8 2.15 Incl. 1,332 1,394 62 1.12 0.69 4.3 24.2 1.89 And 1,468 1,650 182 0.4 0.32 1.9 16.4 0.75 ATXD32 760 1,840 1,080 0.53 0.31 1.6 73.1 0.89 12-Feb-26 Incl. 846 1,438 592 0.69 0.29 1.6 105.5 1.04 Incl. 1,228 1,284 56 1.49 0.78 4.9 20.6 2.36 Incl. 1,322 1,390 68 0.95 0.49 2.6 13 1.49 Incl. 1,558 1,702 144 0.46 0.55 2.7 2 1.06 And 2,010 2,134 124 0.28 0.34 2 8.5 0.66 ATXD34 778 1,612 834 0.48 0.13 1 90 0.66 Incl. 912 1,084 172 0.56 0.16 0.9 167 0.8 16-Mar-26 Incl. 1,174 1,246 72 0.63 0.14 0.9 63 0.8 ATXD33 1,102 1,300 198 0.1 0.03 0.3 22 0.14 And 1,554 1,688 134 0.1 0.02 0.3 38 0.13 ATXD25D 1,208 1,826 618 0.4 0.1 0.7 110.9 0.54 Incl. 1,388 1,662 274 0.43 0.11 0.7 138.2 0.6 ATXD26C 660 1,452 792 0.51 0.15 1 114.2 0.71 Incl. 870 1,176 306 0.59 0.17 1 138.1 0.82 26-May-26 And Incl. 1,238 1,350 112 0.59 0.16 1 53.7 0.78 ATXD35 48 58 10 1.99 0.27 8.6 1.5 2.34 And 1,232 1,632 400 0.42 0.1 1 67.1 0.56 Incl. 1,580 1,632 52 0.45 0.17 1.7 30.1 0.65 ATXD23C 916 1,608 692 0.72 0.31 1.9 157.4 1.11 Incl. 1,074 1,384 310 1.02 0.45 2.8 192 1.59 And Incl. 1,236 1,360 124 1.67 0.86 5.5 102.4 2.65 And Incl. 1,240 1,318 78 1.91 0.99 6.6 107.2 3.03 08-Jul-26 And Incl. 1,260 1,280 20 2.53 1.39 9.3 84 4.1 ATXD31A 1,304 1,834 530 0.47 0.2 1.1 52.4 0.71 Incl. 1,638 1,722 84 0.62 0.3 1.7 12.4 0.96 And Incl. 1,748 1,812 64 0.52 0.45 2.3 3.5 1.02 ATXD19A 828 1,056 228 0.54 0.23 1.0 129 0.84 Incl. 852 916 64 0.66 0.29 1.3 103 1.01 And 1,218 1,464 246 0.45 0.17 1.1 114 0.67 Incl. 1,228 1,280 52 0.65 0.26 1.7 252 1.03 ATXD19B 1,287 1,733 446 0.45 0.25 1.6 23 0.74 And Incl. 1,696 1,733 37 0.93 0.71 4.2 2 1.72 ATXD31B 1,303 1,846 543 0.54 0.24 1.5 46 0.82 And 1,862 1,980 118 0.45 0.38 1.5 6 0.87 26-Aug-26 Incl. 1,894 1,904 10 1.36 0.79 3.2 3 2.22 And 1,988 2,018 30 0.33 0.41 1.8 9 0.78 ATXD31C 1,320 1,848 528 0.51 0.20 1.2 55 0.75 Incl. 1,700 1,748 48 0.68 0.43 2.2 11 1.16 ATXD25E 1,210 2,094 884 0.52 0.22 1.6 46 0.79 Incl. 1,590 1,656 66 0.84 0.41 2.5 10 1.30 Incl. 1,626 1,646 20 1.08 0.56 3.1 12 1.70 And Incl. 1,672 1,966 294 0.63 0.38 2.5 17 1.05 ATXD37 1,570 1,612 42 0.39 0.06 0.8 102 0.50 And 1,716 1,770 54 0.25 0.05 0.6 105 0.35 ATXD39A 1,632 1,668 36 0.27 0.09 0.6 42 0.39

Notes :

(1) CuEq was calculated using the metal prices and recoveries set out in Notes (2) and (3), consistent with the assumptions used in the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (see the Valeriano Technical Report), using the following formula: Cu (%) + 1.04991243188302 x Au (g/t) + 0.00824244819238401 x Ag (g/t) + 0.000357909627766355 x Mo (g/t).

(2) CuEq reported assuming metal prices of US$2,750/oz Au, US$3.80/lb Cu, US$27/oz Ag, and US$22/lb Mo.

(3) CuEq reported assuming recoveries of Cu 94%, Au 95%, Ag 80% and Mo 64%.

(4) Drill holes were composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq.

(5) True widths are unknown except where an interpreted true width is specifically stated.

(6) See press releases dated December 18, 2025, February 12, 2026, March 16, 2026, May 26, 2026, July 8, 2026, and August 26, 2026 for previously released Phase VI drill results.

(7) Drill holes ATXD30 and ATXD36 did not return any significant mineralized intervals based on the 0.3% CuEq cut-off used for the composites.

Table 2 - Phase VI Drill Hole Collar, Status and Drilled Meters Summary

Hole ID UTMX UTMY Elev. Kick-off Status Length Drilled WGS84 19S WGS84 19S (m) (m) (m) (m)1 B2B Breccia ATXD19A 415,124 6,779,360 4,155 296 Complete 1,464 1,169 ATXD19B 415,124 6,779,360 4,155 1,287 Paused 1,733 446 ATXD23C 414,625 6,779,925 4,347 504 Complete 1,608 1,104 ATXD25C2 413,898 6,779,921 4,155 1,566 Complete 1,886 321 ATXD25D 413,898 6,779,921 4,155 779 Complete 1,930 1,151 ATXD25E 413,898 6,779,921 4,155 768 Complete 2,094 1,326 ATXD25F3 413,898 6,779,921 4,155 908 Paused 1,545 637 ATXD26B 414,796 6,779,657 4,272 763 Complete 1,872 1,109 ATXD26C 414,796 6,779,657 4,272 660 Complete 1,685 1,025 ATXD314 414,552 6,780,408 4,408 - Complete 850 850 ATXD31A 414,552 6,780,408 4,408 696 Complete 1,942 1,246 ATXD31B 414,552 6,780,408 4,408 1,303 Complete 2,020 717 ATXD31C 414,552 6,780,408 4,408 1,320 Complete 1,848 528 ATXD32 415,008 6,779,874 4,276 - Complete 2,134 2,134 ATXD403 413,918 6,779,986 4,157 - Paused 633 633 ATXD35A3 415,546 6,779,940 4,245 442 Paused 672 230 ATXD413 415,195 6,779,420 4,135 - Paused 718 718 Breccia Exploration ATXD30 415,279 6,780,325 4,330 - Complete 1,904 1,904 ATXD33 415,657 6,778,772 4,109 - Complete 1,693 1,693 ATXD34 414,950 6,779,685 4,243 - Complete 1,078 1,078 ATXD34A 414,950 6,779,685 4,243 997 Complete 1,767 771 ATXD35 415,546 6,779,940 4,245 - Complete 1,831 1,831 ATXD36 415,275 6,780,319 4,330 - Complete 1,272 1,272 ATXD37 414,992 6,780,387 4,367 - Complete 1,857 1,857 Porphyry Exploration ATXD394 415,147 6,778,333 4,221 - Complete 1,017 1,017 ATXD39A 415,147 6,778,333 4,221 688 Complete 1,856 1,168

Total 28,441

Notes:

(1) Includes re-drilled meters (507.0m).

(2) ATXD25C was re-entered in Phase VI and continued from a depth of 1,565.5m.

(3) Drill holes ATXD25F, ATXD35A, ATXD40 and ATXD41 were paused at the end of Phase VI due to the seasonal program shutdown.

(4) ATXD31 and ATXD39 were mother holes and did not directly test mineralization.

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

ATEX is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Disipio as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Disipio is a Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, one of Canada's leading business law firms, where he serves as Head of its National Mining Practice, with a focus on M&A and capital markets transactions. Mr. Disipio is ranked in Chambers Global (International & Cross-Border) and Chambers Canada for Mining and in Lexpert for Corporate Finance & Securities and Mining. He was named a Lexpert Rising Star (Top 40 under 40) in 2025 and featured in the 2026 Lexpert Special Edition lists for Mining and Finance & M&A. Throughout his career, Mr. Disipio has advised mining companies at every stage of their development: from formation and exploration through project development, production and strategic consolidation. Mr. Disipio holds a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School, a Juris Doctor (Cum Laude) from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University. He is called to the bar in Ontario and New York.

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.

From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in Copiapó. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile or Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. The QA/QC program consists of insertion rates of 6% for Certified Reference Material, 2% for certified 'blank' material and 2% duplication of pulp and coarse reject material. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

Brad Ulry, P.Geo., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Ulry is the Chief Operating Officer of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., which has been retained by the Company to provide geological consulting services. Mr. Ulry is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and independent of the Company for purposes of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate on Valeriano (the "2025 Mineral Resource Estimate") is supported by the technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" and dated November 3, 2025 (with an effective date of September 23, 2025), which was prepared for ATEX by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 (the "Valeriano Technical Report").

About ATEX

ATEX Resources is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at www.atexresources.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "continues," "targeted," "remains open," "in progress," "pending," "underway," or similar expressions, or statements that certain events, actions, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," or "will" occur, be taken, or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, scope and objectives of the Phase VII drill program, including the anticipated commencement and execution of drilling and the prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated timing of an updated mineral resource estimate in 2027; the potential for initial drill testing at Nuevo Horizonte, including the advancement of ongoing environmental and social assessments and the continued refinement of geophysical targets; the potential for further extensions of the B2B Zone, the underlying high-grade porphyry system and other mineralized zones at the Project; the potential for resource growth at the Project; the interpretation of exploration data, geological and geophysical information and mineralization; the geological potential and characteristics of the Project; the potential for discovering additional mineralization and mineralized centres; and the Company's exploration plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and business conditions; uncertainties related to the interpretation of drill results and the geology, grade, and continuity of mineral deposits; the inherent uncertainties in exploration activities; risks associated with exploration, development, and mining operations; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices, including copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum; risks associated with the adequacy of capital and financing; risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources, including with respect to the assumptions underlying the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate referred to herein; the potential for significant variations in results from those expected; uncertainties related to laboratory assay turnaround times; operational risks, including risks related to equipment and infrastructure; regulatory and permitting risks in Chile and Canada; political, economic, and social risks in Chile; environmental risks and hazards; title matters and surface rights; competition in the mining industry; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks associated with maintaining adequate insurance; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under ATEX's issuer profile.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

i See ATEX news release dated December 18, 2025, titled "ATEX Intersects 146 Metres of 2.00% CuEq at B2B Zone with over 600 Metres of Results Still Pending". ATXD25C reported 40m of 4.83% CuEq (2.76% Cu, 1.88 g/t Au, 10.0 g/t Ag and 43 g/t Mo) within 86m of 3.84% CuEq (2.28% Cu, 1.41 g/t Au, 7.9 g/t Ag and 48 g/t Mo).

ii See ATEX news release dated July 8, 2026, titled "ATEX Intersects 20 Meters of 4.10% CuEq Within 78 Meters of 3.03% CuEq at the Southern Boundary of the High-Grade B2B Breccia". ATXD23C reported 78m of 3.03% CuEq (1.91% Cu, 0.99 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag and 107.2 g/t Mo).

iii See ATEX news release dated February 12, 2026, titled "ATEX Extends High-Grade Breccia Mineralization by 100 Meters to the North at the B2B Zone". ATXD26B reported 186m of 2.15% CuEq (1.33% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag and 80.8 g/t Mo).

iv See ATEX news release dated February 12, 2026, titled "ATEX Extends High-Grade Breccia Mineralization by 100 Meters to the North at the B2B Zone". ATXD32 reported 56m of 2.36% CuEq (1.49% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au, 4.9 g/t Ag and 20.6 g/t Mo).

v See ATEX news release dated December 18, 2025, titled "ATEX Intersects 146 Metres of 2.00% CuEq at B2B Zone with Over 600 Metres of Results Still Pending".

vi ATXD26B and ATXD32 - See ATEX news release dated February 12, 2026, titled "ATEX Extends High-Grade Breccia Mineralization by 100 Metres to the North at the B2B Zone".

vii See ATEX news release dated March 16, 2026, titled "ATEX Significantly Expands B2B Mineralized Footprint by 135 Metres to the East; Mineralization Remains Open".

viii See ATEX news release dated July 8, 2026, titled "ATEX Intersects 20 Metres of 4.10% CuEq Within 78 Metres of 3.03% CuEq at the Southern Boundary of the High-Grade B2B Breccia".

ix ATXD19B, ATXD25E, ATXD31B - See ATEX news release dated August 26, 2026, titled "ATEX Reports Final Phase VI Assays Extending B2B Breccia Approximately 200m South in Hole ATXD19A; ATXD19B Ended in 37m of 1.72% CuEq".

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