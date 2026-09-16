Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Company") (TSX: AAV) and their executive team, joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market and celebrate their 25 year listing anniversary on TSX.





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Advantage Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company focused on developing its significant positions in the Montney and Charlie Lake plays in Western Canada. Advantage estimates its drilling inventory to be more than 2,200 locations, representing decades of future drilling potential. Advantage's corporate strategy is focused on its concentrated high-quality assets, exceptional operational performance, disciplined capital allocation, and a committed shareholder return framework which includes an expectation to repurchase up to 15% of its shares outstanding by the end of 2027.

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