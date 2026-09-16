Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the approval of its shareholders and Board of Directors, the Company has changed its corporate name from Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. to Ultrobotix Ltd. In connection with the name change, the Company has also changed its trading symbol from PLCN to UBTX.

The name change reflects the Company's evolving business activities and its focus on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for the food and beverage sector. It is anticipated that the Company's common shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on September 18, 2026. The CUSIP number for the common shares will remain the same.

About Ultrobotix Ltd.

Ultrobotix Ltd., formerly Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., is a food technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative food and beverage products.

In the past months the Company has upgraded its food product development capabilities and is currently working on developing an AI-powered formulation agent designed to assist food scientists, technologists, chefs and product developers in the creation and optimization of food and beverage formulations. This is intended to autonomously analyze ingredient functionality, nutritional targets, sensory profiles, regulatory requirements, and manufacturing parameters in order to generate and optimize product formulations. The AI technology is also being designed to interface with robotic manufacturing solutions capable of producing these formulations in automated production environments.

These technologies are being developed in-house, leveraging the knowledge, industry experience, and expertise of the Company's team in food technology, product formulation, and consumer food innovation.

The Company has also established a division focused on robotics solutions through collaborations with manufacturers of existing technologies. This division is intended to leverage the Company's existing relationships within the food service, hospitality, and service industries and is engaged in the marketing and commercialization of robotic technologies designed to support automation, operational efficiency, and scalable service delivery across food service, hospitality, and industrial environments.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as will, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, may, intend, and similar expressions often identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on the opinions and reasonable assumptions and estimates of management as at the date hereof and is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Ultrobotix, that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: regulatory risks; operational matters; historical trends not being reflected in the future; changes to current conditions and expected future developments; the potential that the Company may not have access to future financing or other resources necessary to advance the Company's business objectives as described in this press release; as well as other considerations and risks, including but not limited to those described in Ultrobotix's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis available on Ultrobotix's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Because of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained herein. Ultrobotix does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking information for any reason, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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