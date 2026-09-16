Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (TSXV: YEG) ("Yorkton" or the "Company") advises that its market-making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc., previously announced on November 27, 2025, has been terminated effective September 15, 2026.

About Yorkton

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. is a growth-oriented real estate investment company committed to providing shareholders with growing assets through accretive acquisitions, organic growth, and the active management of multi-family rental properties with significant upside potential. Our current geographical focus is Alberta, supported by a diversified and growing economy and strong population in-migration. Our business objectives are to achieve growing Net Operating Income ("NOI") and asset values in our multi-family rental property portfolio in strategic markets across Western Canada.

The management team at Yorkton Equity Group Inc. has well over 35 years of prior real estate experience in acquiring and managing rental assets.

Further information about Yorkton is available on the Company's website at www.yorktonequitygroup.com and the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Yorkton. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Yorkton. Although Yorkton believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Yorkton can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Yorkton disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws or any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a person in the United States absent an exemption from the registration requirement.

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