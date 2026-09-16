Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Metals Settles Claim by Former Employee with Cash and Share Payments

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that a settlement agreement (the "Agreement") has been reached to resolve all outstanding litigation with respect to an action commenced by a former employee against the Company, as disclosed in the Company's financial statements. Under the terms of the Agreement, Galway will pay a total of $800,000, comprised of $500,000 in cash and $300,000 through the issuance of common shares in the capital of the Company (such $300,000 share component, the "Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company proposes to issue 619,834 common shares in the capital of Galway (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.484, per Settlement Share (the "Shares for Debt Settlement"), subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The deemed price per Settlement Share is not less than the Discounted Market Price of the Company's common shares as at the date of this news release, and the Shares for Debt Settlement will be completed in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, including Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt.

The Company believes that it is desirable to settle the Debt through the issuance of the Settlement Shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for ongoing operations.

No insider of the Company is participating in the Shares for Debt Settlement, and no new insider or Control Person of the Company will be created as a result of the Shares for Debt Settlement.

The Shares for Debt Settlement is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. The Settlement Shares will not be issued until such acceptance has been obtained.

All Settlement Shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, and the certificates or direct registration.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-501-4808

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-metals-settles-claim-by-former-employee-with-cash-and-share-payments-1222728