Underway uses daily interviews and signals from the tools founders already use to create a numbered company story while it is happening.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Underway, a build-in-public video diary platform for founders, is developing a different approach to documenting a company: capture the work while it is happening instead of reconstructing the story after the outcome is known.

Rather than asking founders to invent content ideas, write scripts or edit footage, Underway draws context from tools already used during the day, including GitHub, calendars, meetings, payments and analytics. It then conducts a short spoken interview, listens to each answer and follows up with the next question. Minutes later, the conversation becomes the next numbered episode.

The idea grew from a problem founder Richard Lovatt encountered while building another product. He wanted to share the process publicly, but found that scripting, hooks, filming and editing turned documentation into a second job.

"The interesting part of a company is usually the part nobody films," said Lovatt. "The first customer, the bug that took all day, the decision that changed the product, the week you nearly stopped. Once those days are gone, you can tell the story later, but you cannot recreate the record. Underway is designed to make keeping it easy enough to become part of the workday."

Underway is also being built in public on its own platform. Lovatt's Building Underway series recorded 36 episodes between September 2 and September 16, documenting product changes, App Store work, bugs and decisions as they happened. The company is using the series as a live example of the first-hand archive Underway is designed to create for other founders.

That archive can be used later by customers, investors, new hires or the company itself. Underway also offers Founder's Record and Company Record options for established businesses that want to begin documenting the chapter they are in now.

About Underway

Underway is a founder video diary and company-record platform that turns short spoken interviews into numbered episodes, preserving the story of a company in the founder's own words while it is happening.

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