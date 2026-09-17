BlitzReels is announcing an AI clipping workflow that transforms podcasts, webinars and B2B recordings into polished short videos while giving businesses control over the final edit.

Strasbourg, France--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - BlitzReels today announced its AI clipping workflow for businesses seeking to turn long-form expertise into focused, editable short videos. The workflow identifies compelling passages from podcasts, webinars and B2B recordings, then helps shape them into clips intended to stand on their own without losing the speaker's context. This gives businesses a practical way to reuse substantive conversations as content that can build trust, address customer questions and support sales discussions.

BlitzReels Announces AI Clipping Workflow That Turns Business Expertise into Polished, Editable Short Videos

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Long recordings often contain useful explanations that are difficult to isolate and reformat efficiently. The BlitzReels AI video clipping tool combines moment selection with speaker-focused reframing, helping keep the relevant speaker and visual material in view as footage is adapted for short-form formats. Its reframing workflow is designed to manage visually complex source material while keeping attention on the part of the recording that matters.

"A strong short clip should feel like a complete thought, not a sentence pulled out of the middle of a conversation," said Virgile Rietsch, founder of BlitzReels. "We want businesses to find the moments where their expertise is most useful, then give them enough control to make every clip feel intentional before it goes out."

After a passage is selected, users can review the result rather than treating the AI output as final. They can correct captions, refine framing, adjust cuts and prepare the finished clip for export. This balance between automation and editorial control is intended to help teams move more quickly while protecting the quality of the original message. It also supports different business content scenarios, from explaining a customer problem in a podcast to addressing a buying objection in a webinar excerpt.

BlitzReels plans to continue improving how its workflow interprets long-form recordings, handles demanding visual layouts and gives users control over the finished result. Future development will remain focused on helping businesses turn substantive recordings into short content that communicates expertise clearly, with webinar clipping and other long-form business formats serving as central areas for continued refinement.

About BlitzReels

BlitzReels is an AI video editing and clipping platform for transforming long-form recordings into polished short videos. It supports businesses and creators working with podcasts, webinars and other expertise-led video, combining automated analysis with controls for refining clips before export.

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