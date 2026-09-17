Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - In today's AI-driven world, more information is generated daily. The average knowledge worker already spends roughly 2.5 hours a day, nearly a third of the workday, searching for information. That is in addition to time spent dealing with confident, but unreliable AI generated answers. Cognatum launched today as the first Intelligence Management System for regulated enterprises and the solution to that problem. Every AI system a company uses today needs a source of information. Often times, it is data from the internet. In more advanced systems designed for enterprise use, it may be that company's documents, policies, and data. The AI system answers questions as if it already knows which content is accurate, current, and approved. It generates answers even when they are not correct or based on usable information. IDC reports that the average knowledge worker wastes 2.5 hours daily on these tasks. That is nearly a third of the workday spent searching for information or trying to verify AI results, at a cost of more than $5 million a year for an organization of a thousand people.

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Key Takeaways:

Cognatum launches as the first Intelligence Management System for regulated enterprises, built on ISO 30401 and extended for the AI age to govern enterprise knowledge and deliver defensible AI answers.

The platform connects bidirectionally to more than 50 enterprise systems and runs a continuous, AI-driven knowledge lifecycle loop above existing repositories, with humans approving in Microsoft Teams to ensure accuracy, governance, and full data sovereignty in single-tenant or air-gapped deployments.

Cognatum is available now, with initial customer cohorts going live this month and each engagement starting with a 30-day beta on the customer's own instance, documents, and workflows.

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About Cognatum

Cognatum is the Intelligence Management System for intelligent enterprises. The Intelligence Layer where one governed home for organizational knowledge is served, identically and simultaneously, to the people who work there and the AI systems they deploy. Every answer carries its approver, its date, and its source. Grounded in the ISO 30401 knowledge management framework and The Cognatum Loop Knowledge Management Framework. Cognatum was co-founded by Perry Robinson, Jerry Murry, Scott Getchel and Gary Murry. It is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Knowledge governed. Intelligence everywhere. Learn more at cognatum.ai.

About Atoka Tech

Atoka Tech is the company behind RocketDocs (rocketdocs.com), Luma (askluma.io), and RFx Tech (rfxtech.ai).

About WhatNow Technologies Group

WhatNow Technologies Group is the company behind Attrilock (attrilock.com), AutomataNow (automatanow.com) and Sovrinty (sovrinty.ai).

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