Sutton (formerly Digit) targets the spreadsheet workaround with a build-your-own tool for operations teams

New Sutton Studio lets shop-floor and operations staff create tools on live production data without a development queue

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every operation has questions its software can't answer - a bespoke quality check, an unusual way of batching jobs, a report shaped around one plant's process. Manufacturers and distributors have long handled those gaps the same few ways: change the process to fit the software, pay for customization, wait for the vendor to build it, or keep the work in spreadsheets that live outside the system of record.

Sutton, the ERP and operations platform formerly known as Digit, is aiming squarely at that gap. Alongside a rename to Sutton (heysutton.com), the company has launched Sutton Studio, which lets an operator describe a tool they need and have it built on their live operational data inside the existing system. The company says accounts, data and functionality carry over from Digit unchanged.

Sutton's core modules cover inventory management, manufacturing and MRP, production scheduling, purchasing, order management, warehouse and shop-floor operations, multi-location inventory, traceability, bills of materials and fulfillment, with integrations to ecommerce, accounting and business systems. Studio sits alongside that functionality rather than replacing any of it. Early builds cited by the company include production-floor dashboards, delivery boards split by fulfillment source, supplier scorecards, receiving inspection forms and yield trackers.

"I type out my problem, summarize what I'd like to see, and everything is created for me. It's like an engineer building a custom app for you in a couple of minutes," said Andrew Pedersen of Pac Basic, an early user.

The company frames the approach as software adapting to the operation rather than the operation adapting to the software - closing the gap between identifying a requirement and having software that supports it. "Instead, we built the layer an operator can create and edit themselves, using their business's data and workflows within Sutton," said Dan Koukol, co-founder and CEO, who ran a plastic injection molding company before founding the business.

For operations that move physical inventory and schedule production, the reportable questions are reliability and control: how changes to live data are governed, and what review, permissions and audit trail sit behind a tool an operator builds.

About Sutton

Sutton, formerly Digit, is an ERP and operations platform used by manufacturers and distributors to run inventory, production, purchasing, fulfillment and sales in one system. Sutton Studio lets operators build custom tools on their live operational data by describing what they need. Founded in 2021 by Dan Koukol, Simon Kronenberg and Alena Dagneau, Sutton serves customers across North America and Europe.

Learn more at heysutton.com.

Hannah Mai, Marketing Coordinator, Sutton

(267) 945-8465

Hannah@digit-software.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sutton-formerly-digit-targets-the-spreadsheet-workaround-with-a-build-your-own-tool-for-operations-teams-302881208.html