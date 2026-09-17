Empower Will Contest Lawyers has expanded its remote representation for clients across Australia, making it easier to manage eligible NSW-related will contest matters from interstate.

North Sydney, NSW--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Empower Will Contest Lawyers has expanded its remote representation model to serve clients across all Australian states and territories. The firm can now handle qualifying matters from its Sydney office when the deceased lived in NSW or held assets in NSW, regardless of where the client is based.

This broader reach reflects a common feature of estate disputes: the people involved are not always located in the same state as the estate. Beneficiaries, executors, and other parties may live elsewhere in Australia while the deceased or relevant assets remain connected to NSW. The expansion allows Empower Will Contest Lawyers to work with interstate clients while continuing to manage the matter through its North Sydney office.

The expansion also aligns with the wider shift toward digital processes across the Australian legal system. Online filing, electronic document management, virtual consultations, and remote court processes have expanded how legal matters can be coordinated. These developments have made it more practical for legal teams and clients in different locations to communicate and progress matters without every interaction taking place in person.

As part of the expanded model, Empower Will Contest Lawyers can usually manage consultations, document exchange, case updates, and other aspects of representation 100% remotely. Clients therefore generally do not need to travel to Sydney for routine communication with the firm. Whether a matter can be handled entirely remotely will still depend on its circumstances and any applicable procedural requirements.

Formalising this approach represents an operational milestone for Empower Will Contest Lawyers. Rather than treating remote access as an occasional arrangement, the firm has incorporated it into the way it works with eligible clients across Australia. While the firm remains focused on NSW-connected estate matters, the expanded model provides a clearer process for assisting clients who live outside the state.

For more about Empower Will Contest Lawyers Services and the firm's remote representation model, visit the practice's website.

About Empower Will Contest Lawyers

Empower Will Contest Lawyers is an estate litigation practice based in North Sydney, NSW. The firm acts for claimants and defendants in contested will matters across NSW and nationally. Its work includes family provision claims, testamentary capacity disputes, undue influence claims, suspicious circumstances, probate and estate administration disputes, and intestacy matters.

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