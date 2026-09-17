Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Wilton Resources Inc. (TSXV: WIL) (the "Corporation") announces that it intends to close a second tranche of units ("Units") under its non-brokered private placement for previously announced on August 18, 2026, and as revised on August 25, 2026 (the "Offering").

Private Placement

As announced on August 18, 2026, the Offering is up to a maximum of 2,500,000 Units at a revised purchase price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share (the "Exercise Price") for a period of 24 months immediately following the closing. The Corporation closed an initial tranche of the Offering, issuing a total of 1,860,000 Units under the Offering at a price of $0.25 per Unit.

The Corporation now intends to close a second tranche of up to 640,000 Units.

Warrant Extension

The Common Shares, Warrants and the Common Shares underlying the Warrants will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Corporation also announces that it intends to amend the expiry date on 2,236,285 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were granted pursuant to a private placement of units of the Corporation which closed on October 16, 2025.

At the time of issuance, each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.45 per share, exercisable until October 16, 2026. The Corporation proposes to amend the Warrants by extending the expiry date by one year from October 16, 2026 to October 16, 2027. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

5.11% of the Warrants are owned directly by any of the Corporation's directors, officers or control persons.

The proposed amendment is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the extension of the term of the Warrants. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Corporation. The material facts and assumptions include obtaining approval of the Exchange of the proposed extension of the term of the Warrants. The Corporation cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314712