Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers has introduced a No Win, No Fee option for eligible will dispute clients in Sydney, NSW.

Edgecliff, NSW--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers has launched a No Win, No Fee option for eligible clients involved in will disputes in Sydney, New South Wales. The option is now available for qualifying matters assessed by the firm, giving clients another way to arrange legal representation in a disputed estate.

The firm assesses each matter individually before offering the option. Eligibility depends on the circumstances of the dispute and the terms that apply to the engagement, allowing Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers to determine whether the No Win, No Fee structure is appropriate for the case before representation begins.

Will disputes can involve challenges to the validity of a will, claims for a greater share of an estate, or the defence of an existing entitlement. Depending on the circumstances, a matter may proceed through negotiation, mediation, or court proceedings. The legal work can therefore involve reviewing the estate, considering the basis of the claim or defence, and determining the steps required to progress the dispute.

The introduction of the No Win, No Fee option changes how qualifying clients may structure the fee arrangement for representation while leaving the legal process itself unchanged. Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers will continue to assess the facts of each matter, the interests being claimed or defended, and the legal pathway that applies to the dispute.

For clients, establishing the fee arrangement at the beginning of a matter can provide clearer expectations about how representation will proceed. This can be particularly relevant in estate disputes that involve several parties or move through different stages before resolution. The terms of the arrangement remain specific to the individual case.

Looking ahead, Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers will remain focused on assisting clients with will disputes and other estate matters in Sydney and New South Wales. The No Win, No Fee option is now available for qualifying matters, with each case continuing to be assessed on its own circumstances.

For more information on Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers Services, visit the firm's website.

About Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers

Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers is a Sydney-based law firm focused on wills, estates, and related disputes. The firm assists clients with contesting and defending wills, estate claims, challenges to the validity of wills, estate planning, probate, and estate administration. Empower Wills and Estate Lawyers also represents individuals seeking to claim or protect an interest in a deceased estate.

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