Digital Health Networks: Maria Menounos, Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Television Host, Author, Actress, Entrepreneur and Advocate, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fourth Annual CINEHEALTH International Film and Video Festival

Menounos accepted the prestigious honor during the CineHealth Awards ceremony, held as part of Fierce Pharma Week at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Digital Health Networks, a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, announced today that Maria Menounos received the 4th Annual CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award. The Gala Tribute took place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA on September 15, 2026. CineHealth is the world's largest international film festival dedicated exclusively to health and wellness. Its mission is to unite communities through compelling storytelling that engages both patients and healthcare professionals.

Maria Menounos, recipient of the 4th Annual CINEHEALTH Lifetime Achievement Award, speaks at the National Constitution Center on September 15, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for CINEHEALTH)

The CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals or groups who have made significant and sustained contributions to the creation or distribution of audio and video content that educates, empowers, and inspires those navigating health challenges.

This year's honoree, Maria Menounos, is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, television host, NY Times bestselling author, actress and entrepreneur with a diverse career in the entertainment industry. Menounos became the youngest person to host "Entertainment Tonight" and later contributed to the "Today" show, "Nightly News," "Dateline," and "Access Hollywood."

Menounos has faced significant health challenges, including a brain tumor and a rare form of pancreatic cancer. While managing her mother's stage 4 brain cancer care, Menounos discovered her own brain tumor, marking a pivotal moment in her life and career. She later underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer.

Menounos has used these experiences to advocate for health and wellness through her podcast "Heal Squad," where she shares information and resources to help others navigate their health journeys. Her openness about these challenges has established her as a prominent voice in wellness, perseverance, and self-advocacy within the entertainment and health industries.

As a Diabetes Awareness Ambassador for the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Maria has spoken on Capitol Hill and is working with lobbyists on improving treatment for the disease, worldwide. She is also the Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics and works closely with the LA Children's hospital hosting her annual "Day Of Beauty" event for patients and their families.

This year's awards ceremony took place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Awards during Questex's Fierce Pharma Week, a premier gathering for the life sciences community that spotlights innovation in pharma marketing. More information is available at www.cine-health.com.

"I am honored to recognize Maria Menounos with this year's CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award," said Tracey Yaw, Director of Operations, Media for Avalere Health and Festival Director for CineHealth. "Maria has taken some of the most challenging experiences of her life and transformed them into an opportunity to educate, advocate, and empower others. Through her openness about her own health journey, her work with Heal Squad, and her continued advocacy for health and wellness, she has created meaningful conversations and helped countless people feel more informed and less alone. Her courage, compassion, and commitment to using her voice for others truly embody the mission of CineHealth, and it is a privilege to honor her."

"It was an honor to have Maria Menounos recognized during Fierce Pharma Week. Her courage, advocacy, and storytelling deeply inspired our community of pharma leaders," said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events, Questex.

Highlights and additional information are available on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com.

About Digital Health Networks

Founded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions.

DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv

For Media Inquiries, please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:

tracey@cine-health.com

SOURCE: Digital Health Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/maria-menounos-emmy-award-winning-journalist-television-host-author-actress-en-1221032