Karpacz, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - From September 8 to 10, the 35th Economic Forum in Poland was held in Karpacz. Chery Group served as the exclusive VIP shuttle partner for the event, with vehicles from EXLANTIX, a brand under EXEED, providing dedicated guest transportation along the Wroclaw-Karpacz route. EXLANTIX also set up a vehicle display at the main venue, the Golebiewski Hotel. EXEED INTERNATIONAL shares this update.

Widely recognized as Central and Eastern Europe's largest and most prestigious socio-economic gathering, the 35th Economic Forum in Poland has long served as a premier platform for dialogue among political leaders, ministers, business leaders, and academic luminaries. Each annual session draws over 6,000 participants from some 60 countries, featuring more than 500 specialized events across three intensive days. The Forum's agenda spans macroeconomic strategy, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and other frontier domains-all of which increasingly shape the direction and pace of transformation across the global automotive industry.

EXLANTIX Provided VIP Shuttle Service at the 35th Economic Forum in Poland, Championing Reliable Mobility in Times of Change

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For EXLANTIX, its partnership with the 35th Economic Forum marks a strategic milestone in the brand's sustained push into the Central and Eastern European market. Having moved from product introduction and brand awareness-building to active participation in a premier global political-economic discourse platform, EXLANTIX is steadily cementing its position as a meaningful player in the region's upscale mobility ecosystem. In both real-world travel scenarios and the most influential social settings, EXLANTIX is not merely seen-it is experienced, recognized, and positioned as a brand that articulates a clear vision for the future of mobility.

EXLANTIX Provided VIP Shuttle Service at the 35th Economic Forum in Poland, Championing Reliable Mobility in Times of Change

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Throughout the Forum, EXLANTIX's involvement unfolded across three key dimensions: In terms of mobility, the brand operated a dedicated VIP shuttle network throughout the Karpacz area, covering guests' entire journey-from airport arrival and hotel check-in to round-trip transfers to and from the conference venue. On the experience side, EXLANTIX showcased its ES and ET models in an exclusive exhibition space set up directly in front of the Golebiewski Hotel-whose conference and exhibition center spans nearly 5,000 square meters, serving as a natural thoroughfare for attendees moving between sessions and networking areas. During the course of three days, participants had the opportunity to get up close to EXLANTIX's design language and cabin craftsmanship during breaks between discussions. For brand outreach, EXLANTIX was listed as "Partner of the 35th Economic Forum" across all official Forum channels-including the website, event agenda, attendee directory, and mobile application. Additionally, representatives from Chery Group, EXLANTIX's parent company, were invited to speak at panel discussions, sharing their observations and insights on the ongoing transformation of the automotive sector.

From product introduction and brand building to on-site presence and substantive engagement, this partnership with the 35th Economic Forum has marked a new milestone in EXLANTIX's Central and Eastern European narrative. Looking ahead, EXLANTIX will continue to leverage its "Tech-Driven Luxury" philosophy to deepen its footprint in the region, moving forward alongside the world's most influential peers on increasingly prestigious global stages.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314163