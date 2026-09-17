Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Frost & Sullivan participated in the Transportation and Business Services thematic exhibition at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), which officially opened on September 9, 2026. During CIFTIS, Frost & Sullivan, in partnership with LeadLeo, globally unveiled the bilingual complete edition of the "White Paper on China's Industrial Development Trends for the Next 50 Years (5th Edition)". Grounded in the new industrial cycle of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and building on the series' research lineage, the White Paper systematically deconstructs the technological evolution trajectories, market growth potential, and structural transformation logic of China's core industries over the next 50 years, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Manufacturing, Mass Consumption, Healthcare, and Semiconductor. It aims to serve as a valuable reference for industry participants, investors, and researchers in assessing long-term trends and formulating strategic decisions. (To read the White Paper on China's Industrial Development Trends for the Next 50 Years (5th Edition) visit: https://go.frost.com/tgp/ind/chinaindustrialdevelopment).

The global industrial landscape is undergoing accelerated restructuring, driven by the convergence of technological revolutions, industrial chain reconfiguration, and deepening consensus on sustainable development. As the world's second-largest economy, China is leveraging the cultivation of new quality productive forces and the construction of a modern industrial system to propel its economy from scale expansion toward quality leapfrog development. Against this backdrop, five core industries-Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Manufacturing, Mass Consumption, Healthcare, and Semiconductor-demonstrate shared evolutionary characteristics: a shift from single-point technological breakthroughs to systematic capability building, from follow-the-leader innovation to pioneering layout, and from commodity export to ecosystem co-construction.

Artificial Intelligence: From Content Generation to Task Execution and Scientific Discovery

China has established a complete AI industrial system spanning foundational, technological, and application layers. Enterprise registrations and patent applications are growing in tandem, while the massive internet user base and intelligent computing infrastructure constitute a globally unique application testbed. Intelligent computing demand is extending from pre-training to inference services and agent execution, with token consumption growing exponentially. The large model industry has entered a stage of stratified collaborative supply, with closed-source flagship, open-source weight, industry-specific, and efficient-architecture models developing in parallel. The performance gap between top-tier Chinese and U.S. models has narrowed to the low single-digit range. Agent technology is propelling AI from content generation into task execution: enterprise-grade agents are being embedded into core business processes, while consumer-grade agents are reshaping interaction entry points for search, learning, and office productivity. Physical AI and AI4S are opening long-term incremental space, with embodied intelligence and scientific intelligence becoming frontier directions connecting digital and physical environments.

Looking ahead, China's AI industry will continue to deepen through computing infrastructure reconstruction, model stratification, and engineering deployment. Breakthroughs in agent orchestration and physical-world interaction capabilities will drive AI's evolution from assistive tools toward autonomous decision-making systems. As multimodal fusion and edge intelligence proliferate, AI is poised to become the core engine driving digital transformation across all industries, unlocking greater incremental potential in scientific research and physical-world automation.

Intelligent Manufacturing: From Scale Advantages to Efficiency-Driven Ascent Toward the High End of the Value Chain

China's manufacturing output has ranked first globally for sixteen consecutive years. The intelligent manufacturing equipment sector continues to expand, the number of Lighthouse Factories leads the world, and the digitalization rates of critical processes and R&D design tools have improved significantly, laying a solid foundation for advancing toward Industry 4.0. Intelligent transformation is advancing in depth: AI and digital twin technologies are shifting the focus of smart factory construction from the perception layer toward the cognitive and decision-making layers, while flexible manufacturing and C2M models are accelerating deployment. The indigenous competitiveness of industrial robots continues to strengthen, with steady output growth. Humanoid robots are transitioning from laboratories to industrial scenarios, and the localization of core components is accelerating across the board. Driven by airspace reform and technological innovation, the low-altitude economy is entering a new commercialization cycle, with eVTOL airworthiness certification progress leading globally. The policy system is providing comprehensive empowerment spanning infrastructure, legal safeguards, and consumption scenarios.

Looking ahead, intelligent manufacturing will continue to deepen through full-industry-chain collaboration and scenario-based deployment. The convergence of AI with 5G, digital twin, and other technologies will drive comprehensive intelligent transformation across products, manufacturing, management, and services. Emerging domains such as robotics and low-altitude equipment are expected to become important growth pillars for manufacturing. As industry standard systems mature and localization rates improve, China's manufacturing sector will continue its steady advance toward the high end of the global value chain.

Mass Consumption: Domestic Demand Established as Primary Driver, Structural Leapfrog Creates Long-Term Tracks

Against the backdrop of established domestic demand as the primary growth driver, China's mass consumption industry is undergoing a deep structural transition from scale expansion to quality migration. Total retail sales of consumer goods continue to expand, urban-rural consumption synergy is clearly trending, and the scale of the middle-income group ranks among the world's largest, with ample room for consumption-rate improvement relative to developed economies. The consumption structure is shifting deeply from survival-oriented to development- and enjoyment-oriented consumption, with the share of service consumption in total expenditure trending upward and the overall Engel coefficient declining. Digital technology is reshaping supply logic from batch-defined standardized products toward responsive personalization. AI agents are reconstructing supply-chain decision-making, while flexible capacity and C2M models are shifting production logic from production-driven sales to demand-driven production. Consumption entry points are adjusting from platform concentration toward scenario dispersion. Instant retail and proximity commerce are reshaping the human-goods-venue logic. The internal architecture of the consumption industry is evolving from linear chains toward a three-dimensional fusion network of physical, digital, and service layers.

Looking ahead, the mass consumption industry will continue to unlock potential through service consumption expansion and consumption-rate improvement. Structural opportunities in the Self-Indulgence Economy, Longevity Economy, and Low-Carbon Consumption will accelerate with generational turnover and deepening aging. As the middle-income group expands and urbanization quality improves, the consumption industry is expected to switch from scale-driven to efficiency- and innovation-driven growth, steadily advancing China from a major consumption country toward a consumption power.

Healthcare: From Undifferentiated Generic Expansion to Original Innovation and Global Synergy

Driven by the four-dimensional forces of policy, clinical demand, technology, and capital, China's healthcare industry is transitioning from undifferentiated scale expansion of generic drugs toward original innovation and global commercialization synergy. Indigenous innovative R&D capabilities are rising rapidly. The scale of drug pipelines under development ranks among the world's highest. Domestic chemical and biological new drug IND filings are growing steadily, and frontier tracks such as ADC and cell therapy are comprehensively deployed. Optimization of the drug review and approval system has fostered a development pattern featuring accelerated innovative drug translation, quality-upgraded generic drug expansion, and legacy product upgrading in parallel. A six-pillar linked policy support system constitutes a full-cycle business environment. The industrial chain has formed a complete three-tier architecture: upstream underlying technology platforms, midstream production and manufacturing, and downstream medical services and health operations. Innovative drug out-licensing transactions continue to expand, with China transitioning from a net importer of overseas technology to a global core technology exporter. Synthetic Biology is achieving scaled commercialization in healthcare ahead of other sectors, and AI Medical Devices are becoming a core force in bridging medical resource gaps.

Looking ahead, the healthcare industry will evolve progressively from disease treatment toward life-cycle health management. Synthetic Biology, Innovative Drug Globalization, and AI Medical Devices will become core forces driving industrial upgrading. As digital lifeforms, AI decision systems, and distributed biomanufacturing technologies mature, the industry is expected to build a closed-loop ecosystem covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, securing the foundation for long-term growth over the next 50 years.

Semiconductor: From Single-Point Substitution Toward System-Level Ecosystem Competition

Under the dual forces of exploding AI computing demand and the marginal slowdown of Moore's Law, China's semiconductor industry is upgrading from single-chip supply toward full-chain synergy encompassing computing systems, advanced packaging, equipment processes, and software ecosystems. Semiconductors are upgrading from an information industry foundation to an underlying technology platform supporting AI computing, intelligent vehicles, industrial robots, and power electronics, with terminal scenarios continuously driving chip demand. The focus of domestic chip competition is shifting from basic substitution toward scenario-specific capability building, with software ecosystems and customer validation cycles becoming critical variables. Advanced Packaging is upgrading from back-end manufacturing to a system-level performance design function. Chiplet and heterogeneous integration enhance architectural flexibility, while 2.5D/3D and hybrid bonding technologies support high-density interconnection. Against the backdrop of highly segmented global value chains, China's regional ecosystems have formed a differentiated layout: the Yangtze River Delta for manufacturing support, the Pearl River Delta for application translation, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei for scientific research innovation, and the central and western regions for specialized manufacturing.

Looking ahead, China's semiconductor industry will continue to move up the value chain along the path of gap-filling, chain synergy, and system-level innovation. AI Chip, AI/HPC Packaging, 3D Metrology Equipment, and Emerging Memory will be key breakthrough directions. As local application validation accumulates into reliability data and global customer trust, China's semiconductor industry is expected to evolve steadily from an application-driven hub toward a participant in global ecosystem competition.

In addition, the White Paper features ten Chinese business cases spanning AI infrastructure and scenario deployment, intelligent manufacturing high-end equipment and core components, mass consumption brand operations and supply chain innovation, healthcare frontier technologies and global layout, and semiconductor design tools and advanced manufacturing. These cases present frontier practices of Chinese enterprises in technological breakthroughs, business model innovation, and industrial ecosystem construction, providing concrete commercial samples for observing China's industrial transformation.

The White Paper on China's Industrial Development Trends for the Next 50 Years (5th Edition) highlights the following:

China's Artificial Intelligence Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years: Assesses global competitive positioning, maps the industrial ecosystem spanning intelligent computing infrastructure, stratified large model supply, and scenario-based applications, analyzes supply-side trends including computing reconstruction and model evolution alongside demand-side dynamics such as agent deepening and embodied intelligence penetration, and evaluates the industrialization pathways and long-term incremental space of Agentic AI, Physical AI, and AI4S.

Assesses global competitive positioning, maps the industrial ecosystem spanning intelligent computing infrastructure, stratified large model supply, and scenario-based applications, analyzes supply-side trends including computing reconstruction and model evolution alongside demand-side dynamics such as agent deepening and embodied intelligence penetration, and evaluates the industrialization pathways and long-term incremental space of Agentic AI, Physical AI, and AI4S. China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years: Evaluates scale foundations, localization levels, and global value chain positioning, dissects the ecological landscape and evolutionary logic of Lighthouse Factories, flexible manufacturing, and full-industry-chain intelligent transformation, and assesses the long-term growth potential of emerging equipment sectors including industrial robots, humanoid robots, and the low-altitude economy.

Evaluates scale foundations, localization levels, and global value chain positioning, dissects the ecological landscape and evolutionary logic of Lighthouse Factories, flexible manufacturing, and full-industry-chain intelligent transformation, and assesses the long-term growth potential of emerging equipment sectors including industrial robots, humanoid robots, and the low-altitude economy. China's Mass Consumption Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years: Assesses the domestic demand base, urban-rural synergy patterns, and global value chain integration capabilities, deconstructs consumption ecosystem evolution trends under the dual restructuring of supply and demand, supply-side efficiency revolution, and business model iteration, and maps the long-term growth trajectories of structural tracks including the Self-Indulgence Economy, Longevity Economy, and Low-Carbon Consumption.

Assesses the domestic demand base, urban-rural synergy patterns, and global value chain integration capabilities, deconstructs consumption ecosystem evolution trends under the dual restructuring of supply and demand, supply-side efficiency revolution, and business model iteration, and maps the long-term growth trajectories of structural tracks including the Self-Indulgence Economy, Longevity Economy, and Low-Carbon Consumption. China's Healthcare Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years: Evaluates clinical innovation foundations, policy and business environments, and global competitiveness evolution, maps industrial development trends spanning domestic drug supply restructuring, innovative drug iterative evolution, and dynamic NRDL adjustment, and assesses the technological breakthrough and commercialization prospects of Synthetic Biology, Innovative Drug Globalization, and AI Medical Devices.

Evaluates clinical innovation foundations, policy and business environments, and global competitiveness evolution, maps industrial development trends spanning domestic drug supply restructuring, innovative drug iterative evolution, and dynamic NRDL adjustment, and assesses the technological breakthrough and commercialization prospects of Synthetic Biology, Innovative Drug Globalization, and AI Medical Devices. China's Semiconductor Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years: Evaluates application-driven traction capabilities, value chain division positioning, and regional ecosystem layout, analyzes system-level competition dynamics including post-Moore performance enhancement pathways, supply chain regionalization, and emerging terminal demand structures, and assesses breakthrough directions and industrialization challenges for key segments including AI Chip, AI/HPC Packaging, 3D Metrology Equipment, and Emerging Memory.

Evaluates application-driven traction capabilities, value chain division positioning, and regional ecosystem layout, analyzes system-level competition dynamics including post-Moore performance enhancement pathways, supply chain regionalization, and emerging terminal demand structures, and assesses breakthrough directions and industrialization challenges for key segments including AI Chip, AI/HPC Packaging, 3D Metrology Equipment, and Emerging Memory. Top 10 Chinese Business Cases Shaping the Next 50 Years: Presents technological breakthroughs and business model innovations of representative enterprises across Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Manufacturing, Mass Consumption, Healthcare, and Semiconductor.

Key Topics Covered

1. China's Artificial Intelligence Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years

Competitiveness and Development Potential of China's Artificial Intelligence Industry Eco-Panorama of China's Artificial Intelligence Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Trends of China's Artificial Intelligence Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Opportunities of China's Artificial Intelligence Industry for the Next 50 Years (Agentic AI / Physical AI / AI4S)

2. China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years

Competitiveness and Development Potential of China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Eco-Panorama of China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Trends of China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Opportunities of China's Intelligent Manufacturing Industry for the Next 50 Years (Robotics Industry / Low-Altitude Economy)

3. China's Mass Consumption Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years

Competitiveness and Development Potential of China's Mass Consumption Industry Eco-Panorama of China's Mass Consumption Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Trends of China's Mass Consumption Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Opportunities of China's Mass Consumption Industry for the Next 50 Years (Self-Indulgence Economy / Longevity Economy / Low-Carbon Consumption)

4. China's Healthcare Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years

Competitiveness and Development Potential of China's Healthcare Industry Eco-Panorama of China's Healthcare Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Trends of China's Healthcare Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Opportunities of China's Healthcare Industry for the Next 50 Years (Synthetic Biology / Innovative Drug Globalization / AI Medical Devices)

5. China's Semiconductor Industry Prospects for the Next 50 Years

Competitiveness and Development Potential of China's Semiconductor Industry Eco-Panorama of China's Semiconductor Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Trends of China's Semiconductor Industry for the Next 50 Years Development Opportunities of China's Semiconductor Industry for the Next 50 Years (AI Chip / AI/HPC Packaging / 3D Metrology Equipment / Emerging Memory)

6. Top 10 Chinese Business Cases Shaping the Next 50 Years

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been supporting the Global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and investors in developing growth strategies.

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