Lithuania's second-largest grocer brings AI-driven promotional planning to its network of 250 stores, with early results already showing double-digit gains in forecast accuracy

SymphonyAI, a global leader in Vertical AI, today announced that IKI, one of Lithuania's largest grocery retailers, is implementing SymphonyAI's Promotional Evaluation and Promotional Planning solutions across its network of 250 stores, as part of its strategy to strengthen data-driven promotional planning.

IKI continuously evaluates opportunities to strengthen its category management and promotional planning capabilities. As promotional programs become increasingly sophisticated, the retailer has invested in advanced analytics and AI-driven forecasting to support data-driven decision making across its business. In its initial work with SymphonyAI across select categories, IKI has seen promotional forecast accuracy improve by more than 10 percentage points, along with a reduction in stock-outs during promotional periods.

"At IKI, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to strengthen our decision-making with better data and technology," said Klavs Berzins, Head of Category Management, IKI. "Working with SymphonyAI has given our category managers a clearer view of demand before a promotion goes live, and we're already seeing that translate into measurable improvements in forecast accuracy. It's given us confidence to keep building this into how we plan promotions across the business."

The results also reflect broader momentum in the sector: SymphonyAI's Economic Impact of Vertical AI research estimates European grocers could capture $54 billion in value through better demand forecasting and promotion optimization. IKI's work with SymphonyAI adds to its three-decade history of bringing retail innovation to Lithuania, where it has been recognized as a Top Employer for four consecutive years and operates a store network that is 92 percent energy efficient. As part of REWE Group, IKI's work also gives the wider group a proof point for scaling AI-driven promotional planning beyond a single market.

"IKI's early results show what's possible when domain-trained AI meets the complexity of grocery promotional planning," said Manish Choudhary, President of Retail, SymphonyAI. "European grocers are under constant pressure to protect margin while keeping shelves stocked, and promotional planning is one of the hardest places to get that balance right. IKI is already using SymphonyAI's forecasting to make sharper calls before a promotion launches, and that is exactly the kind of outcome domain-trained AI should deliver for grocery retailers."

SymphonyAI's Retail CPG platform is available now to grocery and CPG retailers globally. To learn more about SymphonyAI's Promotional Evaluation and Promotional Planning solutions, visit symphonyai.com/industries/retail-cpg.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI delivers Vertical AI product platforms that help enterprises solve their most complex, high-value challenges, from stopping financial crime to improving store performance and boosting manufacturing efficiency. Trusted by more than 2,000 enterprise customers worldwide, including 200 of the top financial institutions, the top 25 CPG companies, and many of the world's largest grocers and industrial manufacturers, SymphonyAI provides domain-trained applications and pre-built agents that are ready to work on day one. Learn more at symphonyai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916274546/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

SymphonyAI

Media@symphonyai.com