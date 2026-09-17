Chunghwa Telecom Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Taiwanese Customer Value Leadership Recognition for AI-Powered Customer Services

This recognition highlights Chunghwa Telecom's leadership in AI-powered customer services through market-relevant AI innovation, measurable customer value, and operational excellence.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Chunghwa Telecom has received the 2026 Taiwanese Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the AI-powered customer services industry for its outstanding achievements in AI innovation, operational excellence, and customer value creation. The recognition highlights Chunghwa Telecom's leadership in delivering intelligent customer service solutions that improve contact center performance, enhance customer experience, and enable organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes through advanced AI-powered customer services.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and customer impact. Chunghwa Telecom excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align AI innovation with evolving customer requirements while executing its strategy with proven operational expertise, scalable deployment models, and measurable business impact.

"Chunghwa Telecom has successfully transformed AI-powered customer services from a technology initiative into a practical business solution that delivers measurable operational improvements. By combining in-house AI capabilities, multilingual language expertise, flexible deployment options, and deep contact center experience, the company enables organizations to modernize customer service while improving efficiency, service quality, and long-term business value," said Krishna Baidya, Sr. Director - ICT Practice, at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy focused on AI innovation, customer-centric digital transformation, and continuous technology advancement, Chunghwa Telecom has consistently adapted to the evolving needs of government agencies and enterprise organizations. The company's sustained investment in self-developed speech recognition, generative AI, retrieval-augmented generation, and voice analytics technologies enables it to deliver intelligent customer service solutions that improve operational efficiency while maintaining high service quality across diverse deployment environments.

Innovation is central to Chunghwa Telecom's approach. Its Intelligent Customer Service Solution combines AI Agent Assistant, AI Knowledge Copilot, and DeepVoice technologies to address critical contact center challenges, including slow response times, manual knowledge management, and limited customer interaction visibility. Built on a proprietary AI technology stack that supports Mandarin, English, and Taiwanese code switching, the solution enables organizations to simplify customer service operations, improve knowledge management accuracy, and deliver more responsive, insight-driven customer experiences.

"Chunghwa Telecom remains committed to advancing innovation in AI-powered intelligent customer service. Through self-developed technologies, localized language models, and extensive operational experience, we empower customers to create smarter, more responsive, and more competitive service models that meet the evolving expectations of today's digital economy," said Pen-Yuang Chang, President of Enterprise Business Group at Chunghwa Telecom.

Chunghwa Telecom's commitment to delivering customer value reinforces its position as a trusted provider of AI-powered customer service solutions. By offering both on-premises and cloud deployment models, the company enables customers to adopt AI solutions without compromising regulatory, operational, or governance requirements. Its extensive experience operating one of Taiwan's largest customer service environments and delivering integrated solutions across public sector and enterprise organizations has established Chunghwa Telecom as a transformation partner capable of supporting customers as their service needs continue to evolve.

Frost & Sullivan commends Chunghwa Telecom for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and customer value creation. Through its advanced AI expertise, flexible deployment capabilities, and strong operational foundation, the company is helping advance AI-powered customer services while enabling organizations to improve service quality, increase operational efficiency, and generate measurable business value.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates exceptional strategy development and implementation while consistently delivering superior value to customers. The recognition honors organizations that successfully align innovation with customer needs, creating meaningful competitive differentiation and sustainable business growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom (TAIEX 2412, NYSE: CHT) ("Chunghwa" or "the Company") is Taiwan's largest integrated telecommunications services company that provides fixed-line, mobile, broadband, and internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services to corporate customers with its big data, information security, cloud computing and IDC capabilities, and is expanding its business into innovative technology services such as IoT, AI, etc. Chunghwa has been actively and continuously implemented environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives with the goal to achieve sustainability and has won numerous international and domestic awards and recognitions for its ESG commitments and best practices. For more information, please visit our website at www.cht.com.tw

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