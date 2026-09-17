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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 20:28
18,000 Euro
+0,22 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,14018,20007:13
18,04018,12007:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave sells retail park De Mael in Bruges and strengthens balance sheet

Wereldhave N.V. ('Wereldhave'), through Wereldhave Belgium (70% owned by Wereldhave), announces the sale of retail park De Mael in Bruges (Belgium) to a consortium of private investors. The divestment of this non-core asset is in line with Wereldhave's strategy to reduce leverage while focusing its portfolio on Full Service Centers.

Gross proceeds from the transaction amount to € 49.2 million, excluding transfer tax, reflecting a premium to the asset's latest book value. Proceeds from the sale will further strengthen Wereldhave's balance sheet, reducing the net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by approximately 110bps compared with 30 June 2026. Transfer of the asset is scheduled for Q2 2027.

"This divestment reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio management. While our recent acquisitions in Belgium and Luxembourg have been made at net initial yields of 8%+, we have now sold De Mael at a 5.6% net initial yield. This accretive capital rotation strengthens our balance sheet while sharpening our focus on Full Service Centers." said Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave.

Wereldhave was advised on the transaction by Avenue Real Estate.

About retail park De Mael
De Mael is a modern retail park in Bruges, Belgium, comprising approximately 20,000 m² GLA with excellent accessibility and a strong regional catchment area. Acquired by Wereldhave in 2018, the asset has undergone a comprehensive transformation programme into a future-proof retail destination anchored by a strong mix of retailers, including Albert Heijn XL, Dreamland, MediaMarkt, Brico, HEMA, Pearle, TUI and Medi-Market.

Attachment

  • PR 17-09-2026 - Wereldhave sells retail park De Mael in Bruges and strengthens balance sheet

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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