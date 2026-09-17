India's residential rooftop solar market could see annual installations of 9 GW to 15 GW between 2026 and 2030, according to a new report by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA), with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana expected to remain a key driver of demand. In its "Market Sizing and Growth Outlook" report, ISMA estimates the total residential rooftop solar opportunity at around 132 GW, of which around 115 GW remains to be deployed. The projected installation pipeline could support sustained demand for solar cells, modules, inverters and balance-of-system components, according ...

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