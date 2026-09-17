The world has "unlimited potential" for renewable electricity and all that's needed to unlock this is profit, according to Christian Breyer, professor for Solar Economy at Finland's LUT University. "We need positive business cases," he said, invoking former US president Bill Clinton's 1990s campaign slogan. "It's like what Bill Clinton said many years ago: 'It's the economy, stupid'." The weighted average cost of capital is arguably more important than solar conditions and high irradiance for determining a market's success. High oil import costs linked to geopolitical tensions means more ...

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