Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Launches Inbound Tourism Website Developed by TCVB to Connect Tokyo and Northern Kanto Prefectures of Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma

- Website Introduces Journeys through Cities, Natural Beauty, History and Hot Springs Just 1-2 Hours by Train from Tokyo -

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Metropolitan Government launched a new official website on Monday, September 14, 2026, operated by the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau (TCVB) in collaboration with the three prefectures of northern Kanto -- Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma -- to encourage international visitors to travel around Japan with Tokyo as their starting point.

Image of Tokyo and Northern Kanto Prefectures: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109217/202609165991/_prw_PI1fl_3x7Itm1D.png

In addition to introducing major attractions in Tokyo, the iconic gateway to Japan, the website showcases the abundant natural beauty and renowned historic sites of the northern Kanto region, together with suggested travel routes. It features the three prefectures' diverse highlights that blend tradition, nature and activities, including stunning scenery, hot springs and seasonal attractions, all within easy reach of central Tokyo.

The website also brings together tourism information from each participating local government, details on rail and other transportation services, and access guides to support smooth travel from Tokyo to and around northern Kanto. Around December 2026, the website is scheduled to be expanded with detailed sightseeing routes and information on a curated selection of sightseeing spots.

Website "KITAKANTO x TOKYO" Overview

*KITAKANTO means northern Kanto.

Launch date: Monday, September 14, 2026 (Japan time)

URL: https://www.kitakantoandtokyo.org/

Language: English

Areas covered: Tokyo, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma

Main content:

- Introductions to participating local governments and transportation services

- Recommended sightseeing routes and introductions to attractions in Tokyo and northern Kanto (scheduled to be added around December 2026)

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government implements the ALL JAPAN & TOKYO Project to support industrial growth by collaborating with regions throughout Japan and leveraging their respective strengths. This initiative is being undertaken as part of the project.

For more information:

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs

ALL JAPAN & TOKYO Project: https://www.sangyo-rodo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/basic/sangyo/all-japan/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tokyo-metropolitan-government-launches-inbound-tourism-website-developed-by-tcvb-to-connect-tokyo-and-northern-kanto-prefectures-of-ibaraki-tochigi-and-gunma-302881296.html