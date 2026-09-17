Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Heimlicher Börsenstar 2026?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
OP

WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
OPENAI LLC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COOKIEYES LIMITED: CookieYes Launches MCP Server to Manage Cookie Consent Inside Claude and ChatGPT

Manage banners, run cookie scans, and make approved updates from Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI assistants using simple prompts

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, the consent management platform trusted by over 2 million websites, has released its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Customers can now check consent setups and make supported updates from AI assistants they already use, such as Claude and ChatGPT.

An MCP server connects AI assistants to external software so they can retrieve information and perform tasks. CookieYes uses this connection to let customers manage cookie consent through conversation, without switching tools or digging through dashboard settings.

Connect your CookieYes account to check banner status, review scans, and make approved updates.

Developers can retrieve installation code and check whether a banner is live. Marketers can review scan results before campaigns, while agencies can check banner status across client websites in a single request. Users can also run scans or update banner colours, layouts, positions, and preference-centre styles.

For example: "Check my websites and tell me which ones have an inactive cookie banner."

The server provides ten tools, seven of which are read-only. The three that trigger scans or change banner settings show the proposed action and require approval.

"Our focus has always been to make consent easier to set up and manage," said Anvar T.K., CEO of CookieYes. "We built the MCP server to give customers a simpler way to check their websites, find what needs attention, and make updates from the AI tools they already use."

Authentication uses OAuth 2.1 with PKCE, and MCP access must be enabled by the account owner. Connected AI assistants can read limited banner configuration and scan metadata, but cannot retrieve personal data, consent records, cookie values, credentials, billing information, or account member details. Account owners can disable MCP access entirely or disconnect individual AI clients at any time, from the CookieYes dashboard or from the AI client's own settings.

The MCP server is available on every CookieYes plan, including free.

About CookieYes

CookieYes powers more than 2 million websites, including Ahrefs, KFC, Domino's, and Forbes. It helps businesses manage consent under the GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy frameworks through cookie scanning, customisable banners, geo-targeting, and consent logging. CookieYes is a certified Gold-tier Google CMP Partner.

Link: https://www.cookieyes.com
Media contact: press@cookieyes.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cookieyes-launches-mcp-server-to-manage-cookie-consent-inside-claude-and-chatgpt-302880909.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.