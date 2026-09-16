Global Atomic Corporation: Global Atomic Announces Dasa Uranium Project Financing Update

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation ("DFC") has approved a debt facility (the "DFC Facility") of up to US$414,200,000 for the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger, West Africa.

Entry into the DFC Facility and any disbursement thereunder is subject to several material conditions and resolution of other key transaction parameters, and no assurances can be given that these matters will be resolved in a timely matter or at all. These conditions will include identifying a viable route to export yellowcake (U 3 O 8 ) from the project site, extending the Project Mining Convention and the Mining Permit on satisfactory terms to harmonize with the tenor of the DFC Facility, receiving satisfactory assurances regarding governmental approvals for loan repayments, and negotiating a satisfactory direct agreement with the government of Niger, in addition to negotiating the definitive loan documentation with DFC and satisfying the conditions precedent thereunder.

Final terms of the DFC Facility will include the issuance of common share purchase warrants to DFC, terms of which will be determined prior to Closing. Securities issuable pursuant to the DFC Facility are subject to regulatory approval. Hannam & Partners is acting as financial adviser to Global Atomic in relation to the DFC Facility.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic, commented, "Today's announcement is a significant milestone for the Company, and we thank the U.S. Development Finance Corporation for their support. The Dasa Uranium Mine is the largest highest-grade uranium mine in Africa and is scheduled to begin commercial production H2 2028. The Company has entered into uranium off-take agreements representing 11% of the current mine plan and has completed underground development down to the ore zone.

We would like to take this opportunity to also thank our stakeholders in the Republic of Niger and shareholders for their support over the past several years as we continue building the Dasa Project."

About the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the international investment arm of the United States Government and central to U.S. economic statecraft. DFC mobilizes private capital to advance U.S. foreign policy and economic development. Our investments deliver strong returns for American taxpayers, drive meaningful economic development for our allies and partners, and secure supply chains to counter and outcompete our adversaries.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is developing the fully permitted, large, high-grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Deposit is in the uranium-rich Tim Mersoï Basin in the Agadez Region of the Republic of Niger. The Dasa Project is operated by SOMIDA, a Niger-based company which is owned 80% by Global Atomic and 20% by the Niger Government. Permitted in 2020 and actively mined since 2022, the Dasa Project is the world's most advanced greenfield uranium project currently under development.

The Company's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) joint venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters. Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) is the majority partner and the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located in Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Key contacts: Stephen G. Roman, Chairman, President and CEO, Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949, Email: [email protected]; Bob Tait, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858, Email: [email protected]