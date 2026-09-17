From ESS News According to InfoLink Consulting's latest Global Residential Energy Storage Market and Shipment Database, global residential energy storage capacity additions are projected to reach 46.1 GWh in 2026. Europe remains a key contributor to the global residential energy storage market, with capacity additions projected to reach 15.4 GWh. Established markets such as Germany, Italy, and Austria continue to perform strongly, while the Netherlands and the UK are seeing significant growth driven by policy support. Eastern European markets, led by Ukraine, are also rapidly emerging as growth ...

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