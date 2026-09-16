Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.: Cielo Appoints Harry Andersen as Chair and Renews Board to Support Execution of its Strategy

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Andersen to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") and as Chair of the Board, effective September 15, 2026. Sheila A. Leggett has stepped down as Chair to facilitate the transition and will continue to serve as a director and as Chair of the Board's newly formed Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee. Larry Schafran has resigned from the Board and will continue to support the Company as an advisor to the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Schafran for his service and contributions to Cielo and is pleased to retain the benefit of his counsel in an advisory capacity.

Cielo's Strategy

Cielo is a clean fuels and low-carbon infrastructure project developer. Cielo originates, structures and finances projects by securing feedstock and offtake, deploying proven third-party technologies and integrating carbon management such as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). The Company is also committed to cultivating meaningful strategic and Indigenous partnerships that bring local knowledge, expertise, and participation to the development of projects while creating shared economic benefits. Cielo is using and developing a platform capable of advancing multiple sites in parallel, anchored by Project Nahoonai, as further described in the Company's continuous disclosure materials.

A Board and Management Team Aligned with the Strategy

Today's changes continue the deliberate build-out of a leadership group matched to that strategy, with direct experience in major project development and execution, project finance, carbon capture and storage, regulatory and Indigenous engagement, risk management, and public company governance.

Mr. Andersen has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the midstream and energy sectors, with expertise spanning operations, business development, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, major project development and execution, commercial and customer offtake arrangements, corporate governance and regulatory and stakeholder matters. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, where he oversaw the company's Pipeline Division and its pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and rail operations across Canada and the United States. He also served as Pembina's Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President, External Affairs, overseeing major project engineering and construction, legal, regulatory, government, environmental, Indigenous and community affairs functions and advising senior management and the Board. Mr. Andersen also led the development of the proposed US$10 billion Jordan Cove LNG project and an Indigenous partnership related to the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion. Most recently, he was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Captus Generation, where he led the development of a large-scale, co-located behind-the-meter power and data centre campus.

Mr. Andersen joins a Board that includes Ms. Leggett, a governance and strategic resource leader; Kaush Rakhit, a senior energy-based business leader who has built numerous successful Canadian energy companies; Peter MacKay, who provides invaluable guidance on government, public services, industry practice and economic development; and Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer.

The renewed Board follows Cielo's recent additions to its executive team: Ivy Chan as Chief Financial Officer, Robert Pockar as Chief Operating Officer and Matthew Scorah as Chief Development Officer. Together, they bring the multidisciplinary expertise required to develop and advance large-scale capital projects, spanning engineering and technical development, regulatory and permitting, project management, commercial negotiations and contracting, feedstock and offtake development, project finance and capital markets. With hands-on experience across the energy and CCS industries, the team has the capabilities to identify, structure, de-risk and advance projects from early-stage development through to investment and execution.

"I joined Cielo because of its people," said Mr. Andersen. "The Company has a clear strategy, a management team with experience that is genuinely hard to find, and a Board that can help it execute. We are building a business, not a single project, and I look forward to working with Ryan, the team and my fellow directors to advance it."

"Harry brings the major project, capital markets, commercial and Indigenous partnership experience that matches where Cielo is headed," said Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer. "With Ivy, Rob and Matt on the executive team and a renewed Board, we are confident we have the complete team in place to execute our strategy. On behalf of the Company, I thank Sheila for her leadership as Chair through a period of significant change, and Larry for his years of service."

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a clean fuels project development company advancing sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon energy projects across North America. Cielo combines strategic feedstock partnerships with proven third-party technologies to develop a scalable pipeline of waste-to-fuels projects, anchored by its flagship Project Nahoonai in Prince George, British Columbia.

Cielo's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CMC and on the OTCQB under the symbol CWSFF

For further information, please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions and benefits of Mr. Andersen's appointment and Mr. Schafran's advisory role, the composition and expected contributions of the Board, and the Company's leadership team, and the Company's business strategy, including the development of a portfolio of waste-to-fuels projects, the advancement of multiple sites and the Company's project pipeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cielo, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.