Freddie Mac Announces $474 Million Non-Performing Loan Sale

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today it will offer approximately $474 million in non-performing loans (NPL) for sale via auction. The NPLs being offered consist of seasoned, deeply delinquent residential first lien whole loans held in Freddie Mac's mortgage-related investments portfolio. The NPLs are currently serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., Newrez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, or Selene Finance LP, or Rocket Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Rushmore Servicing.

The NPLs are being marketed via five pools: four Standard Pool Offerings (SPO) and one Extended Timeline Pool Offering (EXPO).

Bids are due from qualified bidders by October 6, 2026 for the SPO pools, and October 23, 2026 for the EXPO pool.

To participate, all potential bidders must be approved by Freddie Mac and successfully complete a qualification package to access the secure data room containing information about the NPLs and to bid on the NPL pool(s). The bids are to be made on an all-or-none basis for any pool separately. The winning bidder for each pool will be determined on the basis of the economics of the bids, subject to meeting Freddie Mac's internal reserve levels, at Freddie Mac's sole discretion.

Advisors to Freddie Mac on the transaction are BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc.

Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings focus on reducing less-liquid assets in the company's mortgage-related investments portfolio in an economically sensible way. This includes sales of NPLs, securitizations of re-performing loans (RPLs) and structured RPL transactions. Since 2011, Freddie Mac has sold $11.4 billion of NPLs and securitized approximately $81.7 billion of RPLs consisting of $30.5 billion via fully guaranteed MBS, $37.6 billion via the Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer (SCRT) program, and $13.6 billion via the Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction (SLST) program. Requirements guiding the servicing of these transactions are focused on improving borrower outcomes and stabilizing communities. Additional information about Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings is available at https://capitalmarkets.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings.

The financial and other information contained in the documents that may be accessed on this page speaks only as of the date of those documents. The information could be out of date and no longer accurate. Freddie Mac undertakes no obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of the information in those documents.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Mollie Laniado

571-382-1784

mollie_laniado@freddiemac.com