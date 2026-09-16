Publicis Groupe S.A.: Publicis Groupe successfully prices EUR 500 million of bond issue

Publicis Groupe successfully prices EUR 500 million of bond issue

Paris - September 16, 2026 , Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces that it has successfully priced its offering of EUR 500 million of notes due September 2030 (the "Notes").

The Notes are being issued under Publicis Groupe SA's Euro Medium Term Note Program dated July 24, 2026.

This bond will be issued by MMS USA Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Publicis Groupe SA and unconditionnaly guaranteed by Publicis Groupe SA. The bonds carry a fixed annual coupon of 4.125%.

The net proceeds of the bond issue will contribute to the financing of the acquisition of LiveRamp. As a reminder, the acquisition of LiveRamp remains subject to customary approvals and is expected to close before the end of 2026.

The transaction has been led by Citi as Global Coordinator, and BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, HSBC and Lloyds, all as Joint Lead Managers.

Disclaimers

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer or sollicitation to purchase or subscribe securities (including the Notes) in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The offer and subscription of the Notes may be subject in certain juridictions to specific legal or regulatory restrictions; Publicis Groupe SA accepts no liability for any breach by any person of these restrictions.

This press release constitutes a communication of a promotional nature but does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved, filed or reviewed by any regulatory authority of the EEA or any other jurisdiction.

The circulation, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any jurisdiction where such circulation, publication or distribution would be an infringement of applicable laws and regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions and to comply with them. Publicis Groupe SA accepts no responsibility towards any person in connection with the circulation, publication or distribution of this press release or the information contained therein in any jurisdiction.

European Economic Area

The Notes may not be and have not been offered to the public in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each a "Relevant State"), except in accordance with the derogations provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. No action has been or will be taken to permit an offer to the public of the Notes other than to qualified investors in a Relevant State.

MiFID II product governance / target market - The Final Terms in respect of the Notes will contain a legend entitled "MiFID II product governance / professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market" describing the target market assessment with respect to the Notes and the appropriate distribution channels for the Notes. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "Distributor") must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to Directive (EU) No 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II") is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Notes (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Prohibition of sales to EEA Retail Investors - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II, or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

This investment restriction is in addition to the other investment restrictions applicable in each Relevant State.

United Kingdom

This press release is intended only for persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) are "investment professionals" within the meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (iii) are referred to in section 49(2) (a) to (d) (high-equity companies, non-registered associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement is directed to be undertaken in investment activities (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") in connection with the issue or sale of the Notes, may be lawfully disclosed (the persons referred to in paragraphs (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Authorised Persons"). The Notes are only intended for Authorised Persons and any invitation, offer or contact relating to the subscription, purchase or acquisition of the Notes may only be addressed or entered into with Authorised Persons. Any person other than an Authorised Person shall refrain from using or relying on this press release and the information contained therein.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus and has not been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority in the United Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the FSMA.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market - The Final Terms in respect of the Notes will contain a legend entitled "UK MiFIR product governance / professional clients and eligible counterparties only target market" describing the target market assessment with respect to the Notes and the appropriate distribution channels for the Notes. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "Distributor") must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Notes (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Prohibition of sales to UK retail investors - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold, distributed or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is either one (or more) of the following:(i) not a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) not a qualified investor as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024. Consequently, no disclosure document required by FCA Product Disclosure Sourcebook ("DISC") for offering, selling or distributing the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering, selling or distributing the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under DISC and the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024.

United States

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (or in its territories and dependencies, its constituent states or the District of Columbia). This press release does not constitute a solicitation to purchase or an offer to purchase or subscribe for the Notes in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the "U.S Securities Act of 1933", as amended (the "Securities Act") and may only be offered or sold in the United States in accordance with an exemption regime under the Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered or sold outside the United States within the meaning and in accordance with "Regulation S" of the Securities Act. Publicis Groupe SA does not intend to register in the United States or to make an offer to the public of the Notes, in the United States or elsewhere.

Canada, Australia and Japan

This press release may not be published, communicated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for the Notes in these countries.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.

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