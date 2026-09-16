CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH announces emissions-system software updates to help customers maximize uptime

Software rollout begins in Q4 2026: CNH will begin releasing software updates that give customers more time to address certain emissions-system faults.

Helping maximize uptime: The updates are intended to help customers reduce avoidable downtime during critical operating periods.

Oak Brook, USA - September 16, 2026 - CNH (NYSE: CNH), a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment and technology, today announced that it will begin rolling out software updates in the fourth quarter of 2026 to align with updated U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidance related to emissions-system fault inducement timing.

With these updates, customers will have more time to plan and complete repairs before certain engine derates are triggered - helping reduce downtime when every hour counts. Software availability will begin with priority products in Q4 2026 and expand to additional applications throughout 2027.

For owners and operators, that means added flexibility, fewer avoidable interruptions and more confidence during peak operating windows.

"Customers have been clear: they need solutions that help them stay productive, especially during seasonally critical windows," said Scott Harris, President North America, CNH. "These updates are designed to give operators more practical flexibility in addressing emissions-system issues while supporting the performance and reliability they depend on across farms and jobsites."

CNH is developing revised engine software aligned with the updated EPA guidance. The initial rollout will prioritize high-horsepower agricultural equipment, with additional product families being added throughout 2027. Once available, customers with a CNH Electronic Service Tool subscription will be able to perform the software update themselves, while dealers can also support installation remotely or on site.

The updates reflect CNH's continued focus on practical solutions that help customers manage service needs with confidence and keep their operations moving.

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About CNH

CNH (NYSE: CNH) serves and advances the people who feed and build a growing world.

We are an iron-and-tech company, engineering intelligence, automation, and precision into the machines that move the global economy. Our equipment operates in more than 160 markets, supported by a global team of more than 34,000 people, including engineers, technologists, and industry experts.

Our brands - Case IH, New Holland, and STEYR in agriculture; CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction in building - are backed by CNH Capital and complemented by a portfolio of technology and regional brands that together generated $18.1B in revenue in 2025.

Building on a legacy of innovation dating back to 1842, CNH has achieved milestones including the first mass-produced tractor, the first twin-rotor combine, and the first factory-integrated precision farming system. Today, we are engineering autonomous and predictive machines that will shape the future of food and infrastructure.

Learn more at: cnh.com

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