NurExone Biologic Inc: NurExone Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) ("NurExone" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted in favour of each resolution put forth at the Meeting.

Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Capitalized terms used but not otherwise defined in this press release have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's management information circular dated August 10, 2026 (the "Circular"). Additional information regarding the Consolidation is contained in the Circular and the Company's press release dated August 21, 2026.

At the Meeting, there were 33 Shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 32,963,581 Shares, representing 34.90% of the issued and outstanding Shares as at the record date for the Meeting. Each nominee listed in the Circular was reelected as a director of the Company, the results of which were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For: Votes Withheld /

Abstained: Number - Number - Yoram Drucker 32,187,341 99.96%

12,725 0.04%

Dr. Lior Shaltiel 32,103,881 99.70%

96,185 0.30%

Oded Orgil 30,709,588 95.37%

1,490,478 4.63%

Eyal Gabbai 32,187,566 99.96%

12,500 0.04%

David Stolick 32,178,591 99.93%

21,475 0.07%



In addition, at the Meeting, (i) Shareholders reappointed Ziv Haft, CPA (Isr.), a BDO member firm, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the Audit Committee of the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) disinterested Shareholders re-approved the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"); and (iii) Shareholders approved the Consolidation Resolution, each as more particularly set forth in the Circular. The results of such votes were as follows:

Resolution



Votes For: Votes Withheld /

Abstained: Votes Against: Number - Number - Number - Reappointment of Auditor 32,948,451 99.95%

15,130 0.05%

N/A N/A Re-Approval of Amended

and Restated Omnibus

Equity Incentive Plan1) 24,415,656 99.17%

N/A N/A 204,410 0.83%

Approval of the

Consolidation Resolution2) 32,175,194 97.61%

N/A N/A 788,387 2.39%





Notes:

Approved by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested Shareholders. 7,580,000 Shares held by persons ineligible to vote on the Plan resolution were excluded from the vote. The Consolidation Resolution was approved by not less than 66?% of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting.





"We appreciate the support provided by Shareholders for this enabling step in NurExone's capital-markets strategy," said Yoram Drucker, Chairman of the Board. "Approval of the Consolidation Resolution provides the Board with flexibility to evaluate market conditions, trading performance and potential U.S. exchange-listing requirements before determining whether, when and at what ratio to implement the Consolidation."

Shareholder approval authorizes the Board, in its sole discretion, to implement a Consolidation of up to 30 pre-Consolidation Shares for each one post-Consolidation Share at any time within 36 months following approval of the Consolidation Resolution, subject to acceptance of the TSXV and receipt of all other required approvals. Shareholder approval does not require the Board to proceed, and the Board may revoke the Consolidation Resolution or elect not to implement the Consolidation. Any potential U.S. listing would remain subject to further Board approval, acceptance of the TSXV and the applicable U.S. stock exchange, satisfaction of applicable listing standards, regulatory review, market conditions and receipt of all other required approvals.

If implemented by the Board, the exercise prices and numbers of Shares issuable under the Company's outstanding options, restricted share units, warrants and other securities exercisable, settleable or convertible into Shares will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their terms.

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. If and when the Board determines to implement the Consolidation, further details regarding the timing, final ratio and mechanics will be announced in a subsequent news release. No fractional Shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation, and any fractional Share that would otherwise result from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share, as described in the Circular.

Investor Relations Engagement with Acorn Management Partners

The Company has entered into a non-exclusive professional relations and capital markets consulting agreement with Acorn Management Partners, L.L.C. ("Acorn"), an arm's-length party based in Alpharetta, Georgia. Acorn provides professional-relations and capital markets services focused on increasing a public company's visibility within the financial professional community. Under the agreement, Acorn will develop and execute a professional-relations program designed to communicate the Company's publicly disclosed business, financial and corporate developments to licensed brokers, investment professionals and other market participants in the United States. Services may include preparing and distributing educational materials, facilitating discussions and calls with interested financial professionals, providing ongoing feedback regarding market and professional interest, and delivering periodic activity reports to the Company.

Acorn's approach is focused on professional education and distribution of the Company's publicly disclosed investment thesis rather than providing investment recommendations, research ratings or price targets. Acorn's key personnel for the engagement are John Exley III, Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory Lowe, President.

Subject to acceptance by the TSXV, the agreement has a 12-month term ending September 14, 2027, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. The engagement is a cash-only, fee-for-service arrangement, with Acorn to receive monthly cash compensation with a maximum aggregate base fees of US$180000, plus applicable taxes and approved expenses, payable from the Company's working capital. Acorn will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The Company has been advised that neither Acorn nor its key personnel owns or controls any securities of the Company, presently intends to acquire any such securities or participated in a recent financing of the Company. Acorn will not commence providing services until TSXV acceptance has been obtained.

About Acorn

Acorn Management Partners, LLC is a U.S.-based professional-relations and capital markets firm focused on helping public companies build awareness and strengthen relationships within the financial professional community. Acorn works directly with licensed brokers, investment professionals and other market participants to communicate a company's publicly disclosed investment thesis, business developments and capital markets strategy. Its model combines professional education, financial communications and broker-focused distribution, with experience supporting small- and mid-cap public companies.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSXV, OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the Company's roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations - United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words and phrases such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "potential", "proposed", "subject to", "position", "support" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements relating to: whether the Board will implement the Consolidation; the timing and ratio of any Consolidation; the Board's evaluation of market conditions, trading performance and potential U.S. exchange-listing requirements; receipt of acceptance of the TSXV and other required approvals; the anticipated effects of the Consolidation on the trading price, marketability and liquidity of the Shares; the Company's evaluation of a potential listing on a major U.S. stock exchange and the anticipated benefits of any such listing; the adjustment of the Company's outstanding options, restricted share units, warrants and other securities if the Consolidation is implemented; the commencement, term, performance and anticipated activities of the Company's engagement with Acorn; the expected scope and potential benefits of Acorn's investor relations and market-awareness services; and statements in the "About NurExone" section regarding the Company's development plans, regulatory pathway, clinical-trial roadmap, commercialization strategy and platform opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release, including assumptions regarding: the Board's ability to select and implement an appropriate Consolidation ratio within the authority approved by Shareholders; prevailing market conditions and the trading price of the Shares; receipt of acceptance of the TSXV and other required approvals; the Company's ability to satisfy applicable listing requirements if it elects to pursue a U.S. exchange listing; Acorn's ability to perform the services in accordance with the agreement and applicable requirements; the accuracy and continued relevance of the publicly disclosed information used in connection with Acorn's services; the continued availability of sufficient capital to pay the costs of the Acorn engagement and advance the Company's activities; the amount of any reimbursable expenses under the Acorn agreement remaining within the Company's anticipated budget; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, exchange requirements, market conditions or the Company's business.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the risk that the Board elects not to proceed with the Consolidation or selects a different timing or ratio than anticipated; the risk that required regulatory approvals or acceptance of the TSXV are not obtained; the risk that the Consolidation does not result in a proportionate or sustained increase in the market price of the Shares; the risk that the Consolidation adversely affects trading liquidity or shareholder participation; the risk that the Consolidation does not improve marketability, broaden investor interest or facilitate future financing or capital-markets initiatives; the risk that the Company does not pursue or complete a U.S. exchange listing or satisfy applicable initial or continued listing requirements; the risk that the Acorn engagement does not commence or continue as contemplated; the risk that Acorn's services do not increase market awareness or result in any anticipated benefit; financing and market risks; regulatory and execution risks; early-stage development risks; the risk that preclinical results are not predictive of clinical outcomes; manufacturing, regulatory, intellectual-property, competition and technological-change risks; and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca-

No final decision has been made to implement the Consolidation or pursue any U.S. exchange listing, registration statement, financing or other capital-markets transaction. Any potential U.S. listing would remain subject to further Board approval, applicable Canadian and U.S. regulatory requirements, acceptance of the TSXV and the applicable U.S. stock exchange, satisfaction of all applicable listing standards, market conditions and other customary considerations. There can be no assurance that the Consolidation will be implemented or that any U.S. listing or related capital-markets initiative will be pursued or completed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, actual events and results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.