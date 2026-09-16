Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Appoints Jeanne Boillet to its Board of Directors





MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jeanne Boillet to its Board of Directors, effective October 1, 2026.

Jeanne Boillet brings more than four decades of international experience in audit, governance, innovation and business transformation. She recently retired from EY after a distinguished career spanning France and Switzerland, where she served as Lead Audit Partner for some of the most prominent companies in the CAC 40 and the Swiss Market Index (SMI).

Throughout her career, Ms. Boillet held numerous leadership positions at the national, regional and global levels. As a member of EY's Global Assurance Executive Leadership Team and Global Account Committee, she played a key role in shaping strategy and driving innovation across the organization. From 2015 to 2020, she led EY Global Assurance's innovation agenda, advancing the adoption of analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies and overseeing the integration of AI into the firm's audit platforms.

Most recently, Ms. Boillet led EY's global community of audit partners serving the firm's 35 largest audit clients worldwide. In this role, she helped shape the future of the audit profession, define strategic priorities and strengthen the profession's value proposition for clients, boards of directors, investors and other stakeholders.

"Jeanne brings exceptional experience in governance, technology-enabled transformation and stakeholder engagement, gained through decades of advising leading global organizations," said Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board, Bombardier. "Her international perspective, deep understanding of complex businesses and commitment to innovation will be invaluable as Bombardier continues to execute its strategy and build on its leadership position in business aviation."

A recognized thought leader, Ms. Boillet has authored numerous articles on the future of audit, the impact of emerging technologies and the evolution of corporate governance. She is a Certified Public Accountant in both France and Switzerland and holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from ESSEC Business School. She has also completed the EY Sustainable Finance Programme at INSEAD and the EY Journey to the Boardroom Program at Harvard Business School Executive Education.

"I am honored and delighted to join Bombardier's Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Jeanne Boillet. "Bombardier's successful transformation, strong competitive position and ambitious vision for the future make this a unique moment in the company's journey. Throughout my career, I have worked with global organizations navigating transformation, technological change and increasing stakeholder expectations. I look forward to bringing that experience to the Board and working alongside my fellow directors and the management team to support Bombardier's continued growth, innovation and long-term value creation."

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240-9649

Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855-7167

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22802860-90e6-4bc5-be68-595c8276c2d4