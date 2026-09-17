EXOSENS RAISES FULL-YEAR 2026 GUIDANCE, DRIVEN BY FASTER-THAN-EXPECTED CAPACITY RAMP-UP AND STRONG COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM

Faster-than-expected ramp-up of additional European production capacity for high-performance image intensifier tubes, meeting growing global demand for advanced night vision solutions sooner than anticipated

Accelerating adoption of mission-critical imaging technologies across drone, counter-drone and long-range surveillance applications

Strong momentum in nuclear instrumentation, driven by increasing demand for next-generation SMR technologies

2026 guidance raised: c.20% revenue growth and c.25% adjusted EBITDA growth at midpoint vs. 2025, implying further profitability improvement Revenue in the range of €558-570 million (vs. €520-540 million previously) Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €186-192 million (vs. €168-178 million previously)



Press release, Mérignac (France), 17 September 2026 - Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces an upward revision to its full-year 2026 guidance.

This guidance upgrade builds on Exosens' strong first-half 2026 performance and reflects sustained commercial momentum and continued disciplined execution driving industry-leading profitability.

In Amplification, Exosens maintained production throughout August at its European facilities for the first time, with the extended operating schedule implemented as planned. Newly installed production equipment was also successfully commissioned. These operational milestones have confirmed the faster-than-expected ramp-up of additional capacity for high-performance image intensifier tubes in Europe, enabling the Group to meet growing global demand for advanced night vision solutions sooner than anticipated.

In Detection & Imaging, Exosens continues to benefit from the accelerating adoption of its mission-critical imaging technologies across drone, counter-drone and long-range surveillance applications. To meet this growing customer demand, the Group is scaling its industrial capabilities, with plans to triple production capacity for thermal cameras and double capacity for cooled infrared cameras in 2026. Commercial momentum in nuclear instrumentation also remains strong, particularly in next-generation SMR applications.

Against this backdrop, Exosens is raising its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects:

Revenue in the range of €558 million to €570 million (compared with €520 million to €540 million previously) -

- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €186 million to €192 million (compared with €168 million to €178 million previously) -

- Capital expenditure at around 9% of revenue (excluding capitalized R&D expenses of around 3% of revenue), driven by production capacity expansion in Europe and the U.S. (unchanged)-



"Building on our strong first-half performance, we continue to see sustained commercial momentum across our markets. The faster-than-expected ramp-up of additional European production capacity for high-performance image intensifier tubes enables us to meet growing global demand for advanced night vision solutions sooner than anticipated. At the same time, our imaging technologies continue to gain traction, particularly across drone and surveillance applications, while demand in the nuclear market remains strong. This sustained momentum, combined with continued operational discipline, gives us confidence to raise our full-year 2026 guidance and supports our industry-leading profitability. Firmly focused on executing our strategy, we are well positioned to leverage our expanding industrial capabilities and recognized technology leadership to capture additional commercial opportunities and deliver sustained profitable growth over the long term," said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Exosens will communicate its full-year 2027 guidance upon publication of the Group's full-year 2026 results on 22 February 2027.

Financial calendar

27/10/2026 : 9M 2026 revenue and adjusted gross margin (before market opening) -

: 9M 2026 revenue and adjusted gross margin - 22/02/2027 : FY 2026 results (before market opening)-

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 13 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release is not historical fact but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and detailed in Chapter 4 "Risk factors and risk management system" of the Universal Registration Document filed on 9 March 2026 with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) under number D.26-0072. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. This press release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public of securities.