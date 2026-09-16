The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.: TASE Presents 2027-2031 Strategic Plan to Accelerate Revenue Growth, Expand International Activity and Create Long-Term Shareholder Value Targets 15%-18% Revenue CAGR

The plan positions TASE for accelerated growth through broader global access, increased use of foreign currency in trading and stronger, technology-enabled market infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) today announced its new strategic plan for fiscal years 2027-2031, following its approval by the Board of Directors.

Key targets of the new plan are:

Revenue growth of 15%-18% (CAGR), up from the 10%-12% organic annual revenue growth target under the previous strategic plan.

Expand TASE's global activity and connectivity with global capital markets.

Strengthen core trading, clearing and settlement capabilities, including foreign-currency settlement initiatives.

Evaluate extended trading hours, including the potential introduction of an After-Market session, to increase the overlap with major international markets and further support access for global investors.

Advance data, analytics, AI-driven products, tokenization and DLT-based solutions as scalable growth engines.

Pursue strategic investments and partnerships to support long-term value creation.

The strategic plan is designed to strengthen TASE's position as a leading capital markets infrastructure connecting the Israeli economy with global investment flows, while further enhancing market accessibility, liquidity, efficiency and international competitiveness.

The new plan builds on the successful execution of the 2023-2027 strategic plan, which resulted in TASE exceeding its organic revenue growth target of 10%-12%, along with expanding market activity and increasing margins and profitability. This track record provides the foundation for TASE's increased 2027-2031 revenue growth target of 15%-18% annually.

Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said: "This strategic plan marks a next phase of TASE's evolution into a more international, technology-enabled and growth-oriented market infrastructure group. Building on the successful execution of our previous plan, we are targeting 15%-18% annual revenue growth by further expanding international activity, increasing liquidity, strengthening our trading, clearing and settlement capabilities, enhancing our collateral management services, upscaling data and technology-driven services, and pursuing domestic and global partnerships that can create long-term value for our shareholders and customers.

Despite the tough challenges of the recent years, the Israeli economy has demonstrated resilience, innovation and long-term growth potential, and TASE is focused on translating these strengths into a broader, more liquid and more globally connected capital market. By combining continued growth in our core operations with disciplined investment in technology, data, AI, tokenization and new market capabilities, we believe TASE is well positioned to deepen its integration with global markets and deliver sustainable value over the coming years."

The strategic goals of the plan include:

Expanding International Connectivity and Market Accessibility

A central pillar of the strategy is the continued integration of the Israeli capital market with global financial markets and the expansion of access for international investors. Building on the successful transition to a Monday-Friday trading week and the resulting increase in foreign investor participation, TASE intends to further strengthen its international connectivity by deepening relationships with global brokers and market makers, institutional investors and trading firms.

TASE plans to continue expanding the availability of English-language market information, research and investor content, while enhancing connectivity services and international investor solutions. TASE will also pursue additional initiatives designed to facilitate foreign participation in the Israeli market, including the evaluation of dual-currency trading for eligible securities and the extension of trading hours through an After-Market session aimed at increasing overlap with major global financial markets. These initiatives are intended to further position Israel's capital market as an increasingly accessible destination for global capital and to strengthen the connection between Israeli issuers and international investors.

Increasing Liquidity and Broadening Capital Market Activity

TASE continues to see significant growth potential within its core activities, supported by the long-term expansion of the Israeli economy, rising household financial assets and increasing participation in capital markets. As part of the strategy, TASE intends to further enhance market liquidity, trading efficiency and product diversity across equities, fixed-income securities, derivatives and index-based products.

The plan includes the continued development of new investment products and services, expansion of market-making programs, implementation of advanced trading functionalities, and the creation of additional benchmark indices. TASE also intends to expand the international distribution of its indices and support the development of investment products linked to the Israeli market, further broadening access for both domestic and international investors.

Strengthening Trading, Clearing and Settlement Infrastructure

TASE will continue investing in the modernization of its trading, clearing and settlement infrastructure to support future growth, enhance operational resilience and align with evolving international standards. TASE believes that advanced market infrastructure is a critical enabler of greater market participation and increased cross-border investment activity.

As part of this effort, TASE plans to expand its clearing and settlement and collateral management capabilities, including broader use of foreign-currency settlements for both exchange-traded and over-the-counter transactions. TASE also intends to implement advanced risk-management frameworks and develop additional infrastructure services aimed at improving efficiency, flexibility and scalability for market participants.

Data, Analytics and AI-Driven Solutions as Future Growth Engines

Data, analytics and technology are expected to play an increasingly important role in TASE's future growth trajectory. TASE views its proprietary market data assets, technology infrastructure and connectivity capabilities as strategic assets that can support the development of new products, services and revenue streams.

Under the plan, TASE intends to expand its data and connectivity offering, diversify its customer base (with particular emphasis on foreign investors) and develop new value-added information products tailored to the evolving needs of investors and financial institutions. In parallel, TASE will explore opportunities to leverage artificial intelligence technologies through the development of new offerings that combine market data, analytics and AI-generated insights, creating enhanced value for customers while supporting the growth of recurring revenues.

Advancing Innovation Through Tokenization and Strategic Partnerships

As part of its long-term vision, TASE intends to leverage Israel's strengths in financial technology and innovation to support the development of next-generation capital market infrastructure. This includes continued evaluation of tokenized financial assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based solutions, alongside initiatives designed to support the digitization and modernization of capital markets.

TASE also plans to pursue strategic investments and partnerships in Israel and internationally in order to accelerate growth, expand into adjacent business areas and enhance its technological capabilities. To support these objectives, TASE intends to examine adjustments to the group's corporate structure, consistent with operating models adopted by leading global exchange groups, enabling greater flexibility for new ventures, partnerships and growth initiatives while preserving the integrity and regulatory framework of its core exchange and clearing operations.

Looking Ahead

Through the implementation of this strategy, TASE aims to strengthen its position as a leading financial market infrastructure group, deepen its integration with international capital markets and create new long-term sources of value creation. By combining continued growth in its core operations with investments in technology, data, AI, international connectivity and market innovation, TASE intends to support the evolving needs of issuers, investors and market participants while reinforcing Israel's role within the global investment landscape.

The full and binding details of the strategic plan are available in the Company's official filing and investor presentation.

Link to strategic plan filing and investor presentation: https://maya.tase.co.il/he/reports/companies/1771138

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SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.