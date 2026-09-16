TEN Holdings, Inc.: TEN Holdings Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Program and Strategic Technology Relationship with GLSoft Corp.

LANGHORNE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) ("TEN Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., a technology platform for enterprise-grade webcasts and virtual events, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $2.0 million and approved the establishment of a strategic technology and engineering relationship with GLSoft Corp. ("GLSoft").

$2.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Under the newly authorized share repurchase program, TEN Holdings may repurchase up to $2.0 million of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2026. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions deemed appropriate by the Company, including pursuant to trading plans or arrangements intended to comply with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The timing, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined based on market conditions, the trading price of the Company's common stock, available liquidity, applicable securities laws, contractual restrictions and other relevant factors.

The authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number or dollar amount of shares, and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.

In connection with the authorization of the new program, the Board also approved the termination of the Company's existing share repurchase program administered through Bancroft Capital, LLC.

"We believe the authorization of this new share repurchase program provides us with an additional tool to strategically allocate capital while maintaining the flexibility necessary to continue investing in the growth of our business," said Virgilio Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TEN Holdings, Inc. "Following the strengthening of our balance sheet earlier this year, we believe it is important to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation. This authorization allows us to evaluate opportunistic repurchases when we believe they represent an attractive use of capital, while continuing to prioritize investments in technology, product development and long-term growth."

Strategic Technology Relationship with GLSoft Corp.

The Board has also authorized TEN Holdings to establish a strategic relationship with GLSoft, providing the Company with the ability to utilize GLSoft's engineering, software development and broader technology capabilities as opportunities arise.

The relationship is expected to provide TEN Holdings with additional flexibility to pursue product engineering, software and technology development, platform integrations, technical support, technology licensing, redistribution, resale and commercialization initiatives.

Rather than committing the Company to a specific project or minimum expenditure, the authorization enables management to identify and pursue individual development and technology initiatives with GLSoft when management determines that doing so is beneficial to the Company and consistent with its strategic objectives.

"Expanding our technology and engineering capabilities is a critical component of where we want to take TEN Holdings," Torres continued. "Our objective is to evolve beyond a traditional webinar and virtual-events offering and build a broader, more scalable technology platform. Having the ability to leverage additional engineering and development resources through relationships such as GLSoft gives us greater flexibility to accelerate product development, evaluate new technologies and bring additional capabilities to market."

The GLSoft authorization complements TEN Holdings' previously announced strategy to invest in expanded product functionality, automation, analytics, artificial intelligence and other technologies designed to increase the scalability of its platform and broaden its addressable market.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

TEN Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XHLD) is a technology company for enterprise-grade virtual events, offering a self-service platform through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., that scales to over 100,000 concurrent attendees at 99.99% uptime. The Company is backed by more than a decade of experience producing mission-critical corporate broadcasts for Fortune 500 clients, and its roadmap extends this foundation with AI-driven capabilities in analytics, captioning, and intent data. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, TEN Holdings produces virtual, hybrid, and physical events supported by its Ten Events Pro platform. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy and participation in industry conferences, and the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and TEN Holdings, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Holdings, Inc.