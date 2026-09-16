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WKN: 851022 | ISIN: US5260571048 | Ticker-Symbol: LNN
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 08:48
67,04 Euro
-1,93 % -1,32
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Bau/Infrastruktur
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USA 500
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66,2267,2010:37
66,2267,0010:34
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 22:30 Uhr
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Lennar Corporation: Lennar Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net earnings per diluted share of $1.19 ($1.23 excluding mark-to-market losses on technology investments and one-time items in the Company's Financial Services segment)
  • Net earnings of $284 million
  • New orders decreased 9%, to 20,879 homes, compared to prior year
  • Backlog of 16,857 homes with a dollar value of $6.3 billion
  • Deliveries decreased 3%, to 20,840 homes, compared to prior year
  • Total revenues of $8.0 billion
  • Homebuilding operating earnings of $502 million
    • Gross margin on home sales of 15.8%
    • S,G&A expenses as a % of revenues from home sales of 9.2%
    • Net margin on home sales of 6.6%
  • Financial Services operating earnings of $129 million
  • Multifamily operating loss of $3 million
  • Lennar Other operating loss of $84 million
  • Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion
  • Redeemed $400 million of 5.25% senior notes due June 2026
  • Outstanding borrowings of $650 million under the Company's $3.1 billion revolving credit facility
  • Homebuilding debt to total capital of 16.6%
  • Repurchased 3 million shares of Lennar common stock for $256 million

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today reported results for its third quarter ended August 31, 2026. Third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2026 were $284 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2025 of $591 million, or $2.29 per diluted share. Excluding mark-to-market losses of $53 million on technology investments and one-time items of $39 million, net, in the Company's Financial Services segment, third quarter net earnings attributable to Lennar in 2026 were $294 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $516 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, excluding mark-to-market gains of $99 million on technology investments, in the third quarter of 2025.

Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lennar, said, "Our third quarter 2026 results reflect consistent focus on our operating strategy of maintaining volume and production while navigating a challenging economic environment. While our earnings of $1.19 per share were below expectations, they reflect the nature of the environment in which we are operating, which has deteriorated since our last earnings call."

"Mortgage rates increased through the quarter, with the 30-year rate at approximately 6.8% at quarter end and even higher since. Rates are responding as inflation remains above the Fed's target, driven by geopolitical tension and higher oil prices. Additionally, consumer confidence has declined as rates and affordability have driven more consumers to slow their purchase decision. Nevertheless, even while market conditions have weakened, the overall housing environment remains constructive as housing shortages continue to drive demand from both primary buyers as well as 'single-family for rent' and 'build-to-rent' buyers."

"Against that backdrop, our team adhered to our strategy of leveraging consistent volume in order to drive costs lower. We delivered 20,840 homes, within our guidance of 20,500 to 21,500, generated 20,879 new orders and produced total revenues of $8.0 billion. Our starts pace and sales pace were both 4.1 homes per community per month across our 1,713 active communities, reflecting the even-flow balance that drives efficiency."

"By maintaining volume, we have improved execution across numerous key metrics. Our construction cost per square foot improved another 1% sequentially, 6% year over year, and 14% since our fourth quarter 2023 baseline. Our cycle time reached a new record low of 116 days, down from 121 days last quarter and 126 days a year ago. Additionally, we reduced our completed, unsold inventory to 1.8 homes per community from 2.1 homes per community last quarter, and our inventory turn stands at 2.4 times. Of the approximately 488,000 homesites we own and control, we own fewer than 2.5%, on our balance sheet. Finally, we ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash, as we repurchased 3 million shares of stock for $256 million and repaid $400 million of senior notes."

"Our average sales price was $372,000, reflecting approximately 12.0% in incentives, along with base price adjustments necessary to sustain volume in a market where affordability remains the defining constraint. Our gross margin improved sequentially to 15.8%, with SG&A of 9.2% resulting in a net margin of 6.6%."

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect to generate new orders of approximately 19,500 to 20,500 homes, and to deliver approximately 22,000 to 23,000 homes with gross margin of approximately 15.5% to 16.0%. We expect our average sales price to be in the range of approximately $370,000 to $380,000 and our SG&A to improve toward 8.7% to 9.0%. Given continued pressure on interest rates and the deterioration in market conditions through the quarter, we are moderating our target full-year 2026 deliveries to approximately 80,000 to 81,000 homes, from the 82,000 to 83,000 homes we discussed last quarter."

Mr. Miller concluded, "Our consistent strategy has been to meet demand at affordability and build supply rather than wait the market out. We have prioritized volume to create needed supply for the market, which we deliver at affordable prices, while we leverage scale advantages and ultimately improve margins. The fundamental shortage of housing in America has not been solved. We remain deeply committed to building the homes America needs, at prices families can afford, and to ultimately generate the returns our shareholders deserve."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
THIRD QUARTER 2026 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER 2025

Homebuilding

Revenues from home sales decreased 6% in the third quarter of 2026 to $7.7 billion from $8.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Revenues were lower primarily due to both a 3% decrease in the average sales price of homes and a 3% decrease in the number of home deliveries. New home deliveries were 20,840 homes in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 21,584 homes in the third quarter of 2025. The average sales price of homes delivered was $372,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $383,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in average sales price of homes delivered in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to continued weakness in the market.

Gross margins on home sales were $1.2 billion, or 15.8%, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.4 billion, or 17.5%, in the third quarter of 2025. During the third quarter of 2026, gross margins decreased primarily due to lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company's continued focus on cost-saving initiatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $714 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $676 million in the third quarter of 2025. As a percentage of revenues from home sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 9.2% in the third quarter of 2026, from 8.2% in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to less leverage as a result of lower revenues and an increase in marketing and selling expenses.

Financial Services

Operating earnings for the Financial Services segment were $129 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to operating earnings of $177 million in the third quarter of 2025, both amounts are net of noncontrolling interest. The operating earnings in the third quarter of 2026 included one-time items of $39 million, net, primarily related to a litigation accrual reversal resulting from a court judgment. Excluding the one-time items in the current quarter, the decrease in operating earnings was primarily due to lower profit per locked loan and lower lock volume in the mortgage business.

Ancillary Businesses

Operating loss for the Multifamily segment was $3 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to an operating loss of $16 million in the third quarter of 2025. Operating loss for the Lennar Other segment was $84 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to operating earnings of $62 million in the third quarter of 2025. The Lennar Other operating loss for third quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by mark-to-market losses of $53 million on the Company's technology investments. The Lennar Other operating earnings for third quarter of 2025 were primarily driven by mark-to-market gains of $99 million on the Company's technology investments.

Tax Rate

In the third quarter of 2026 and 2025, the Company had tax provisions of $102 million and $191 million, which resulted in an overall effective income tax rate of 26.4% and 24.4%, respectively. For both periods, the Company's effective income tax rate included state income tax expense and non-deductible executive compensation, partially offset by tax credits. The increase in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 compared to the prior period was primarily due to the Company's spin-off of Millrose Properties, Inc.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 3 million shares of its common stock for $256 million at an average share price of $85.49.

Guidance

The following are the Company's expected results of its homebuilding and financial services activities for the fourth quarter of 2026:

New Orders

19,500 - 20,500

Deliveries

22,000 - 23,000

Average Sales Price

$370,000 - $380,000

Gross Margin % on Home Sales

15.5% - 16.0%

SG&A as a % of Home Sales

8.7% - 9.0%

Financial Services Operating Earnings

$90 million - $95 million

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is one of the nation's leading homebuilders, dedicated to making the American dream of homeownership attainable for more people. Since its founding in 1954, Lennar has built more than 1.5 million homes for buyers at every stage of life in communities across the country, from first-time and move-up buyers to active adults. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes. LEN? drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments, shaping the future of homebuilding. For more information, visit www.lennar.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the homebuilding market and other markets in which we participate, as well as our expected results and guidance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties inherent in our business that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and speak only as of the date made.

Important factors that could cause differences between anticipated and actual results include slowdowns in real estate markets in regions where we have significant Homebuilding or Multifamily development activities or own a substantial number of single-family homes for rent; decreased demand for our homes, either for sale or for rent, or Multifamily rental apartments; the potential impact of inflation; the impact of increased cost of mortgage financing for homebuyers, increased or continued high interest rates or increased competition in the mortgage industry; supply shortages and increased costs related to construction materials and labor; changes in trade policy affecting our business, including new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties that may impact the cost of raw materials and other goods related to our homebuilding businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign governmental laws, regulations and policies, including retaliatory policies against the United States, that may impact our business operations; cost increases related to real estate taxes and insurance; the effect of increased interest rates with regard to our funds' borrowings or the willingness of the funds to invest in new projects; increased energy prices; reductions in the market value of our investments in public companies; natural disasters or catastrophic events for which our insurance may not provide adequate coverage; our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including our land light strategy; problems exercising options to purchase homesites; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; the forfeiture of deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate related to land purchase options we decide not to exercise; the potential negative impact to our business from public health issues; labor shortages and/or a decrease in the number of potential homebuyers due to increased enforcement of restrictions on immigration; possible unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; conditions in the capital, credit and financial markets; changes in laws, regulations or the regulatory environment affecting our business; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on January 28, 2026 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter earnings will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 17, 2026. The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through the Company's website at investors.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate in the conference call, the call will be archived at investors.lennar.com for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available later that day by calling 203-369-1938 and entering 5723593 as the confirmation number.

###

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Revenues and Operating Information

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


August 31,


August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Homebuilding

$ 7,759,497


8,253,675


21,674,374


23,381,407

Financial Services

226,121


314,195


678,615


889,370

Multifamily

38,475


228,465


184,538


521,966

Lennar Other

22,026


13,943


67,940


26,582

Total revenues

$ 8,046,119


8,810,278


22,605,467


24,819,325









Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 501,962


759,785


1,364,361


2,297,292

Financial Services operating earnings

130,316


177,872


322,732


478,635

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

(2,869)


(16,471)


33,315


(31,248)

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

(83,607)


62,498


(127,797)


(79,680)

Corporate general and administrative expenses

(137,883)


(171,397)


(431,670)


(474,628)

Charitable foundation contribution

(20,840)


(21,584)


(58,222)


(59,549)

Earnings before income taxes

387,079


790,703


1,102,719


2,130,822

Provision for income taxes

(101,592)


(190,892)


(275,742)


(520,478)

Net earnings (including net earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interests)

285,487


599,811


826,977


1,610,344

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interests

1,611


8,844


8,946


22,402

Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 283,876


590,967


818,031


1,587,942









Basic and diluted average shares outstanding

237,756


255,601


240,990


259,540









Basic and diluted earnings per share

$ 1.19


2.29


3.36


6.06









Supplemental information:








Interest incurred (1)

$ 63,173


54,868


174,629


128,203









EBIT (2):








Net earnings attributable to Lennar

$ 283,876


590,967


818,031


1,587,942

Provision for income taxes

101,592


190,892


275,742


520,478

Interest expense included in:








Costs of homes and land sold

56,019


45,591


147,466


107,366

Homebuilding other income, net

3,152


3,707


8,976


10,758

Total interest expense

59,171


49,298


156,442


118,124

EBIT

$ 444,639


831,157


1,250,215


2,226,544

(1)

Amount represents interest incurred related to homebuilding debt.

(2)

EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest and taxes. This financial measure has been presented because the Company finds it important and useful in evaluating its performance and believes that it helps readers of the Company's financial statements compare its operations with those of its competitors. Although management finds EBIT to be an important measure in conducting and evaluating the Company's operations, this measure has limitations as an analytical tool as it is not reflective of the actual profitability generated by the Company during the period. Management compensates for the limitations of using EBIT by using this non-GAAP measure only to supplement the Company's GAAP results. Due to the limitations discussed, EBIT should not be viewed in isolation, as it is not a substitute for GAAP measures.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Segment Information

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


August 31,


August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Homebuilding revenues:








Sales of homes

$ 7,733,588


8,213,580


21,601,549


23,242,401

Sales of land

18,442


30,521


46,001


109,042

Other homebuilding

7,467


9,574


26,824


29,964

Total homebuilding revenues

7,759,497


8,253,675


21,674,374


23,381,407









Homebuilding costs and expenses:








Costs of homes sold

6,512,260


6,779,563


18,246,493


19,070,239

Costs of land sold

16,216


41,065


69,071


133,315

Selling, general and administrative

714,040


676,491


2,029,930


1,981,077

Total homebuilding costs and expenses

7,242,516


7,497,119


20,345,494


21,184,631

Homebuilding net margins

516,981


756,556


1,328,880


2,196,776

Homebuilding equity in earnings from unconsolidated
entities

4,808


10,190


45,659


62,910

Homebuilding other income (expense), net

(19,827)


(6,961)


(10,178)


37,606

Homebuilding operating earnings

$ 501,962


759,785


1,364,361


2,297,292









Financial Services revenues

$ 226,121


314,195


678,615


889,370

Financial Services costs and expenses (1)

95,805


136,323


355,883


410,735

Financial Services operating earnings

$ 130,316


177,872


322,732


478,635









Multifamily revenues

$ 38,475


228,465


184,538


521,966

Multifamily costs and expenses

40,868


238,791


204,084


566,844

Multifamily equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated
entities and other income (expense), net

(476)


(6,145)


52,861


13,630

Multifamily operating earnings (loss)

$ (2,869)


(16,471)


33,315


(31,248)









Lennar Other revenues

$ 22,026


13,943


67,940


26,582

Lennar Other costs and expenses

48,393


45,450


135,803


99,039

Lennar Other equity in earnings (loss) from unconsolidated
entities and other

(3,905)


(5,218)


1,815


(14,503)

Lennar Other gains (losses) from technology investments

(53,335)


99,223


(61,749)


7,280

Lennar Other operating earnings (loss)

$ (83,607)


62,498


(127,797)


(79,680)

(1)

Includes one-time items of $39 million, net, primarily related to a litigation accrual reversal resulting from a court judgment, for the three and nine months ended August 31, 2026.

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Deliveries, New Orders and Backlog

(Dollars in thousands, except average sales price)

(unaudited)


Lennar's reportable homebuilding segments and all other homebuilding operations not required to be reported separately have divisions located in:


East: Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Central: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland/Virginia, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee

South Central: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas

West: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington

Other: Urban divisions



Three Months Ended August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

5,017


4,905


$ 1,865,545


1,797,088


$ 372,000


366,000

Central

5,322


5,334


1,943,777


2,020,518


365,000


379,000

South Central

5,969


6,413


1,372,191


1,507,314


230,000


235,000

West

4,529


4,926


2,588,288


2,950,118


571,000


599,000

Other

3


6


1,284


3,622


428,000


604,000

Total

20,840


21,584


$ 7,771,085


8,278,660


$ 372,000


383,000


Of the total homes delivered listed above, 51 homes with a dollar value of $37 million and an average sales price of $735,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2026, compared to 146 homes with a dollar value of $65 million and an average sales price of $446,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2025.



At August 31,


Three Months Ended August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

New Orders:

Active Communities


Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

344


360


4,831


5,792


$ 1,800,978


2,081,377


$ 373,000


359,000

Central

464


452


5,625


5,428


1,927,876


1,958,262


343,000


361,000

South Central

479


411


6,100


7,055


1,387,570


1,582,753


227,000


224,000

West

425


440


4,319


4,725


2,386,135


2,814,895


552,000


596,000

Other

1


1


4


4


1,830


2,445


457,000


611,000

Total

1,713


1,664


20,879


23,004


$ 7,504,389


8,439,732


$ 359,000


367,000


Of the total new orders listed above, 37 homes with a dollar value of $32 million and an average sales price of $864,000 represent homes in five active communities from unconsolidated entities for the three months ended August 31, 2026, compared to 104 homes with a dollar value of $57 million and an average sales price of $546,000 in nine active communities for the three months ended August 31, 2025.



Nine Months Ended August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Deliveries:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

13,928


14,031


$ 5,206,614


5,259,789


$ 374,000


375,000

Central

13,729


13,828


4,951,404


5,294,015


361,000


383,000

South Central

17,294


17,317


3,995,511


4,173,587


231,000


241,000

West

13,260


14,351


7,598,188


8,657,783


573,000


603,000

Other

11


22


7,065


14,341


642,000


652,000

Total

58,222


59,549


$ 21,758,782


23,399,515


$ 372,000


393,000


Of the total homes delivered listed above, 208 homes with a dollar value of $157 million and an average sales price of $756,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2026, compared to 339 homes with a dollar value of $157 million and an average sales price of $463,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2025.



Nine Months Ended August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

New Orders:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

14,375


15,459


$ 5,442,049


5,621,317


$ 379,000


364,000

Central

15,435


15,244


5,460,671


5,746,412


354,000


377,000

South Central

17,398


18,602


4,026,684


4,362,932


231,000


235,000

West

13,923


14,634


7,915,169


8,701,073


568,000


595,000

Other

12


21


7,610


13,993


634,000


666,000

Total

61,143


63,960


$ 22,852,183


24,445,727


$ 373,000


382,000


Of the total new orders listed above, 165 homes with a dollar value of $94 million and an average sales price of $570,000 represent homes from unconsolidated entities for the nine months ended August 31, 2026, compared to 346 homes with a dollar value of $186 million and an average sales price of $539,000 for the nine months ended August 31, 2025.



At August 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Backlog:

Homes


Dollar Value


Average Sales Price

East

5,269


4,787


$ 2,006,885


1,847,937


$ 381,000


386,000

Central

5,178


4,795


1,781,944


1,841,720


344,000


384,000

South Central

3,149


4,072


689,111


892,312


219,000


219,000

West

3,260


3,299


1,866,975


2,066,021


573,000


626,000

Other

1


-


545


-


545,000


-

Total

16,857


16,953


$ 6,345,460


6,647,990


$ 376,000


392,000


Of the total homes in backlog listed above, 36 homes with a backlog dollar value of $23 million and an average sales price of $635,000 represent the backlog from unconsolidated entities at August 31, 2026, compared to 86 homes with a backlog dollar value of $93 million and an average sales price of $1.1 million at August 31, 2025.


LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



August 31, 2026


November 30, 2025

ASSETS




Homebuilding:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,150,115


3,441,324

Restricted cash

34,093


25,930

Receivables, net

924,858


1,002,629

Inventories:




Finished homes and construction in progress

10,670,269


8,822,271

Land and land under development

865,134


1,098,961

Inventory owned

11,535,403


9,921,232

Consolidated inventory not owned

1,408,036


1,696,401

Inventory owned and consolidated inventory not owned

12,943,439


11,617,633

Deposits and pre-acquisition costs on real estate

7,327,193


6,383,633

Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,470,473


1,545,370

Goodwill

3,442,359


3,442,359

Other assets

1,803,804


1,794,378


29,096,334


29,253,256

Financial Services

2,770,652


3,377,413

Multifamily

815,039


902,136

Lennar Other

696,200


897,632

Total assets

$ 33,378,225


34,430,437


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Homebuilding:




Accounts payable

$ 1,795,955


1,812,484

Liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned

1,250,439


1,476,376

Senior notes and other debts payable, net

4,297,251


4,084,686

Other liabilities

2,448,954


2,691,876


9,792,599


10,065,422

Financial Services

1,720,568


2,010,598

Multifamily

76,247


113,361

Lennar Other

92,391


100,447

Total liabilities

11,681,805


12,289,828





Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock

-


-

Class A common stock of $0.10 par value

26,312


26,158

Class B common stock of $0.10 par value

3,660


3,660

Additional paid-in capital

6,049,974


5,909,726

Retained earnings

22,923,564


22,471,471

Treasury stock

(7,450,306)


(6,457,609)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,755


6,011

Total stockholders' equity

21,558,959


21,959,417

Noncontrolling interests

137,461


181,192

Total equity

21,696,420


22,140,609

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,378,225


34,430,437

LENNAR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



August 31, 2026


November 30, 2025


August 31, 2025

Homebuilding debt

$ 4,297,251


4,084,686


3,523,766

Stockholders' equity

21,558,959


21,959,417


22,570,320

Total capital

$ 25,856,210


26,044,103


26,094,086

Homebuilding debt to total capital

16.6 %


15.7 %


13.5 %







Homebuilding debt

$ 4,297,251


4,084,686


3,523,766

Less: Homebuilding cash and cash equivalents

1,150,115


3,441,324


1,406,215

Net homebuilding debt

$ 3,147,136


643,362


2,117,551

Net homebuilding debt to total capital (1)

12.7 %


2.8 %


8.6 %

(1)

Net homebuilding debt to total capital is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less homebuilding cash and cash equivalents) divided by total capital (net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity). The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capital is a relevant and a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in homebuilding operations. However, because net homebuilding debt to total capital is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the Company's GAAP results.

Contact:
Jorge Almeida
Investor Relations
Lennar Corporation
(305) 485-4129

SOURCE Lennar Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.