Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan have used photovoltaic inverters to supply 500 kilovolt-ampere reactive (kVAr) of inductive reactive power to Milan's distribution network. The trial was intended to demonstrate how existing solar assets could support voltage regulation even when they are not generating electricity. The demonstration took place on the night of Sept. 8-9 as part of Unareti's MindFlex pilot project. The inverters connected to the PV systems at the university's PoliGrid site supplied 500 kVAr of inductive reactive power for four consecutive hours, from 1 a.m. ...

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