Expanded testing menu now detects more intestinal parasites during routine visits

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced the expansion of its Faecal Dxantigen testing platform in the United Kingdom with taeniid tapeworm, including Taenia and Echinococcus species. Proven to detect up to twice as many intestinal parasite infections earlier than faecal flotation alone,1 Faecal Dx antigen testing delivers broader parasite detection in a single test for both wellness and sick-pet care.

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IDEXX Faecal Dx antigen testing platform menu

Since launching in 2012, more than 50 million Faecal Dx antigen tests have been run worldwide,2 reflecting consistent use in practice over time. With each menu expansion, Faecal Dx has grown into a diagnostic platform with increasing clinical scope.

"This advancement reflects how we innovate at IDEXX, developing platforms that grow with our customers as care evolves," said Mike Erickson, President and CEO of IDEXX. "By broadening the insight available through Faecal Dx, we're making faecal testing easier to incorporate into everyday decision-making, helping veterinary teams reach more pets with greater confidence."

Taenia and Echinococcus species are recognized by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) as clinically important parasites.3,4 Due to its zoonotic risk, ESCCAP identifies Echinococcus species as one of the three key parasite groups requiring preventive control in dogs and cats.3 With this addition, Faecal Dx antigen testing now detects seven of the most clinically relevant intestinal parasite groups, including hookworm, roundworm, whipworm, flea tapeworm, taeniid tapeworms, Cystoisospora and Giardia (in select panels).

Current Faecal Dx antigen testing panels and profiles for IDEXX Reference Laboratories customers in the United Kingdom now include taeniid tapeworm detection at no additional cost.* Faecal Dx test results returning positive for taeniid tapeworms will automatically initiate a complimentary follow-up Echinococcus RealPCR test.*

For more information, please visit the Faecal Dx antigen testing web page.

*IDEXX reserves the right to modify, suspend, or discontinue the offering at its sole discretion.

References

Burton KW, Michael H, Drake C. The utility of coproantigen testing in screening populations. Vet Parasitol. 2025;336:110459. doi:10.1016/j.vetpar.2025.110459 Data on file at IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Westbrook, Maine USA: IDEXX Faecal Dx antigen test results collected January 2012-April 2026. European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites. ESCCAP guidelines: Taenia spp. June 2025. Accessed September 1, 2026. https://www.esccap.org/guidelines/gl1/ European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites. ESCCAP guidelines: Echinococcus spp. June 2025. Accessed September 1, 2026. https://www.esccap.org/modular-guidelines/mg1/

About IDEXX

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500 Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit: https://www.idexx.co.uk/en-gb/.

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