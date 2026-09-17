Beehive and Taageer Finance Strengthen Access to SME Financing Across Oman

MUSCAT, Oman, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive, the region's first digital peer-to-peer SME financing platform, has partnered with Taageer Finance Co. SAOG, one of Oman's leading finance companies, to sign an agreement to expand access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Sultanate. To date, Beehive Oman has supported financing for more than 270 SMEs across Oman, and since its inception, Taageer Finance has financed more than 22,000 SME customers across 15 key economic sectors.

The collaboration brings together Beehive's digital financing capabilities and SME-focused platform with Taageer Finance's extensive experience, established market presence and track record in supporting businesses across Oman. Through the partnership, at least OMR 36 million in financing will be made available to eligible SMEs across Oman, supporting businesses with a minimum of two years of trading history.

SMEs remain an important contributor to Oman's economic development, private-sector growth and economic diversification. The collaboration between Taageer Finance and Beehive is therefore intended not only to expand access to finance, but also to support businesses in pursuing their growth ambitions and contributing to the wider development of Oman's economy in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Sheikh Khalil Al Harthy, CEO of Taageer Finance, said: "SMEs are a vital part of Oman's economic growth, and improving their access to finance remains an important priority for Taageer. Our collaboration with Beehive enables us to reach a broader base of SMEs seeking finance and provide deserving businesses with access to the funding they need to grow. Through this partnership, we aim to support their growth ambitions while contributing to the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040."

Peter Tavener, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Beehive, said: "Partnering with Taageer gives Omani SMEs a strong new route to funding. Combining Taageer's financial strength with our streamlined processes and reach on the ground means we can get more businesses funded, faster."

About Taageer Finance

Taageer Finance Co. SAOG was established in Oman in 2000 and provides financing solutions to individuals and businesses. Major shareholders include Oman Investment Authority, the investment arm of the Sultanate of Oman. Regulated by the Central Bank of Oman, it offers retail, SME and Corporate loan products across the Sultanate through a network of 10 branches. Learn more at www.taageer.com.

About Beehive

Founded in 2014, Beehive Group Holdings Limited is the first digital SME funding platform in the MENA region regulated by the DFSA. Headquartered in Dubai, Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors who can support their growth, offering a faster, more affordable alternative for SMEs across the GCC. Learn more at www.beehive.ae or www.beehive.om.

In the UAE, Beehive P2P Limited is regulated by the DFSA. In Oman, the activities are conducted under a commercial registration issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. In KSA, Beehive Group Holdings Limited own a controlling stake in Themar Al Aamal for Crowdfunding Company CJSC, which is regulated by SAMA.

Media Contacts

Beehive Oman

Ola Hassan

ola.hassan@beehive.om | +968 940 28355

Taageer Finance Co. SAOG

Rabha Al Suleimany

rabha@taageer.com | +968 972 33888

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beehive-and-taageer-finance-strengthen-access-to-sme-financing-across-oman-302880341.html