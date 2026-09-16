Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media appoints Martin Zetterlund as interim CTO

Catena Media today announces the appointment of Martin Zetterlund as interim chief technology officer, effective 17 September 2026.

Martin Zetterlund will lead the group's technology function and report to CEO Manuel Stan. The assignment is carried out under a consultancy agreement and runs until a permanent chief technology officer takes up the role. The recruitment process is ongoing.



Martin Zetterlund has been a member of Catena Media's board of directors since December 2024 and will remain on the board during the assignment.



Martin Zetterlund co-founded and led Sentor Managed Security Services and founded ScrapeSentry. He has held senior positions at Distil Networks and Accenture, and works as an investor and adviser in cybersecurity and technology ventures.



Catena Media CEO Manuel Stan commented: "Martin has followed our technology work closely from the board and knows the organisation well. His experience of building and running technology businesses will support the team while we complete the recruitment of a permanent CTO."

Contact details for further information:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@catenamedia.com

Michael Gerrow, CFO

Email: michael.gerrow@catenamedia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 16 September 2026 at 18:15 CEST.

About Catena Media

Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.