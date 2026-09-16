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WKN: A2ACNF | ISIN: MT0001000109 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
17.09.26 | 10:37
0,262 Euro
-1,58 % -0,004
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATENA MEDIA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2600,26510:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 18:15 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catena Media P.L.C: Catena Media appoints Martin Zetterlund as interim CTO

Catena Media today announces the appointment of Martin Zetterlund as interim chief technology officer, effective 17 September 2026.

Martin Zetterlund will lead the group's technology function and report to CEO Manuel Stan. The assignment is carried out under a consultancy agreement and runs until a permanent chief technology officer takes up the role. The recruitment process is ongoing.

Martin Zetterlund has been a member of Catena Media's board of directors since December 2024 and will remain on the board during the assignment.

Martin Zetterlund co-founded and led Sentor Managed Security Services and founded ScrapeSentry. He has held senior positions at Distil Networks and Accenture, and works as an investor and adviser in cybersecurity and technology ventures.

Catena Media CEO Manuel Stan commented: "Martin has followed our technology work closely from the board and knows the organisation well. His experience of building and running technology businesses will support the team while we complete the recruitment of a permanent CTO."

Contact details for further information:
Investor Relations
Email: ir@catenamedia.com

Michael Gerrow, CFO
Email: michael.gerrow@catenamedia.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 16 September 2026 at 18:15 CEST.

About Catena Media
Catena Media is a leader in generating high-value leads for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms. The group's large portfolio of brands guides users to customer websites and enriches the experience of players worldwide. Headquartered in Malta, the group employs over 150 people globally. The share (CTM) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. For further information see catenamedia.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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