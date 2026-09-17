Kavalan and La Maison du Whisky Showcase Exclusive Single-Cask Selections at Whisky Live Paris 2026

Milestone year as Kavalan celebrates 20 years of distilling and LMDW marks its 70th anniversary

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan will return to Whisky Live Paris 2026, Europe's leading spirits event, in a milestone year for both Kavalan and its long-standing French partner La Maison du Whisky (LMDW). Celebrating 20 years since it distilled its first spirit and LMDW's 70th anniversary, the partnership will showcase five Kavalan single-cask selections in LMDW's 2027 catalogue, alongside an exclusive release for Whisky Live Paris.

Kavalan Single-Cask Selections with La Maison du Whisky

LMDW's 2027 catalogue:

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Peatist ex-Bourbon Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Peatist Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Peated Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

The five selections are presented under The Anthologists, the theme of LMDW's 2027 catalogue. Their labels draw inspiration from natural textures and abstract art, combining organic forms with a refined aesthetic to reflect the distinctive character of each selection.

Whisky Live Paris Exclusive:

Kavalan Solist Peated Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Thierry Bénitah, Chairman and CEO of La Maison du Whisky, said: "As we celebrate 70 years of La Maison du Whisky, we are pleased to continue this long-standing collaboration with Kavalan. This year's selections form part of our 2027 Creations Collection - The Anthologists, celebrating our role as a curator of exceptional spirits, and we are delighted to share these latest single casks with whisky lovers across Europe and at Whisky Live Paris."

"2026 is a meaningful year for both Kavalan and La Maison du Whisky, and we are delighted to mark these milestones with a partner who has shared our journey for more than a decade," said Mr. YT Lee, Chairman of King Car Group. "Kavalan has remained committed to exploring what Taiwanese whisky can achieve. LMDW has played an important role in sharing that journey with whisky enthusiasts in France and across the markets it serves. We deeply appreciate their passion, expertise and long-standing support, and look forward to continuing to bring the spirit of Taiwan to whisky lovers around the world."

The Kavalan booth at Whisky Live Paris 2026 will recreate the atmosphere of Kavalan's whisky warehouses in Taiwan. Inspired by the distillery's maturation spaces, the immersive setting will invite visitors to experience the world in which Kavalan whisky matures while discovering and tasting the whiskies themselves.

Kavalan at Whisky Live Paris 2026

Dates: 26-28 September 2026

Venue: La Grande Halle de la Villette

Kavalan Booth: No.85

Kavalan Masterclasses:

Saturday, 26 September | 3:10-3:40 p.m. | Room 2

Monday, 28 September | 5:00-6:00 p.m. | Anthology Room

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 1,000 gold or higher awards from the industry's most competitive contests.

For Public view:

Wendy Wang

wendywa@kingcar.com.tw

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