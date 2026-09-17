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WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
17.09.26 | 09:17
3,820 Euro
+2,55 % +0,095
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Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
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LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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3,7953,81509:19
3,7853,82009:19
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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HL Klemove and Lenovo Forge Partnership to Lead the Autonomous Driving Market

Joint development of high-performance AI computing (HPC) solutions to pursue global OEM opportunities and expand mass-production programs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Klemove, HL Group's autonomous driving solutions specialist, has entered into a strategic partnership with global IT company Lenovo to spearhead the autonomous driving market. On September 8, key executives from both companies attended the partnership signing ceremony at Lenovo's R&D Center in Shanghai, China, including HL Klemove President Yun Haeng Lee, CTO Dae Gun Hong, and CMO Sung Kug Kim, as well as Lenovo Vice President Peter Xu and COO Nix Luo.

The partnership will be carried out in phases. The first phase will focus on jointly developing HPC solutions for vehicles, followed by a second phase to secure orders and a third phase for mass production. HL Klemove will lead global OEM business development and mass-production activities, leveraging its established customer network, local market expertise, and global manufacturing capabilities. Building on ADAS business experience dating back to 2012, the company has accumulated extensive mass-production expertise in sensing and control components for Level 2 and Level 2+ ADAS systems. These products are manufactured across its global production footprint in South Korea, China, India, and North America. Combined with its system integration capabilities and more than 2,700 patents, HL Klemove aims to further strengthen its position in the global automotive computing and ADAS market through its collaboration with Lenovo.

"By combining HL Klemove's technological expertise, sales capabilities, and production capacity with Lenovo's advanced autonomous driving controller design capabilities, we will sharpen our competitive edge in the global market," said Yun Haeng Lee, President of HL Klemove. "Through this partnership, we will accelerate the development of differentiated automotive computing solutions that meet the evolving needs of global OEM customers."

Meanwhile, Peter Xu, Vice President and head of Lenovo's automotive computing business, stated, "Lenovo is expanding its AI computing business into automotive computing, with a focus on Level 4 autonomous driving and ADAS. By leveraging HL Klemove's manufacturing capabilities and global supply network, we will accelerate our entry into newC markets."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hl-klemove-and-lenovo-forge-partnership-to-lead-the-autonomous-driving-market-302880452.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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