Kymeta Corporation: Kymeta Kestrel u5 Terminal Achieves Full Rail Certification Ahead of European Rollout

Kestrel u5 terminal receives full certification from TÜV, the EU's official notified body for the rail industry

SATCOM terminal declared fit for rail following rigorous testing of its ruggedized casing, rapid water shedding and high IP rating

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymeta, the world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, announces that its Kestrel u5 satellite communications terminal has achieved full rail certification ahead of the product being rolled out to rail operators, system integrators, and train manufacturers across the European market.

The certification from TÜV Rheinland, Europe's leading notified body for third-party validation for the rail industry, represents a major stamp of approval for the Kymeta Kestrel u5, which will enable high-speed connectivity aboard trains for both passengers and freight operations. With the certification, the terminal has proven compliance with recognized railway standards, including EN 50155, EN 45545-2 and EN 50121.

TÜV certification reinforces the Kestrel u5 as a purpose-built terminal for demanding highly mobile environments including rail applications, rather than a commercial product retrofitted for a secondary purpose. From the outset, the terminal was engineered to meet the requirements of rugged mobile platforms, featuring high environmental protection ratings (IP69K) for durability and reliability, along with optimized power consumption averaging under 100W.

With its lightweight, slim-profile, rugged design, the Kestrel u5 satellite terminal has been engineered to suit environments where weather exposure, vibration and constant movement often challenge reliable connectivity.

The terminal features a flexible, no-moving-parts architecture that mounts easily to the top of rail carriages. Its passive cooling system and a durability-first design incorporates shock absorption, alongside its patented radome design that maximizes water-shedding on-the-pause or in motion allows for consistent high performance and assured connectivity in the harshest operating environments. In addition, the ability to upgrade the hardware to future satellite modems makes this design-forward compatible.

The terminal offers full-duplex connectivity (the ability to transmit (uplink) and receive (downlink) data at the same time, on the same aperture) with low latency and high broadband speeds. The ability to switch between LEO and GEO is supported by the Kestrel u5 terminal and is also an optional add-on capability for rail customers. This multi-orbit capability provides trains with a more resilient and robust connectivity solution - seamlessly switching to obtain the best network coverage and service consistently along the route.

"Achieving full rail certification is a significant milestone for Kymeta and an important validation of the investment we've made in manufacturing this terminal," said Manny Mora, CEO of Kymeta.

"For too long, rail connectivity has been constrained by inconsistent coverage, limiting both the passenger experience and critical operational capabilities. With the TÜV certification, the terminal can now perform exactly as intended, delivering a new kind of secure, always-on connectivity to the rail industry."

The SATCOM capability provides a failover between satellite and existing cellular networks, allowing people to interact socially, stream entertainment, work, conduct business and go about their day-to-day lives.

The TÜV rail certification reinforces Kymeta's commitment to delivering carrier-grade connectivity for mission-critical transportation applications. With onboard trials already successful, and full certification achieved, the Kestrel u5 is set for several additional connectivity trials with some of Europe's largest rail operators over the next 60 days.

The tests will include high-speed assessments up to 360 km/h and be designed to demonstrate the Kestrel u5's high-performance and reliable connectivity. The tests will continue to show how passengers can be online at the speed and accuracy they would expect from home or the office. As further trials progress, the terminal moves closer to a full-scale rollout across the European market and around the globe.

While this certification enables deployment within the rail sector, Kestrel u5 is based on Kymeta's versatile mobile connectivity platform. The same core platform can be configured for government, defense and commercial mobility applications, including land-mobile, maritime and unmanned, autonomous platforms.

For more information visit, Kymetacorp.com

For briefings, interviews or further information please contact:

361 Communications

Tom Clayton +44 7932429296 | tom.clayton@361communications.com

Rachel Bowden +44 7769900538 | rachel.bowden@361communications.com

Emma-Jo Jones +44 7796934230 | emma-jo.jones@361communications.com

About Kymeta:

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, our electronically steered flat-panel antennas enable seamless communications on the move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, we integrate satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications, dedicated to delivering reliable, efficient, and intelligent connectivity solutions for an increasingly mobile and connected world.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d02555e-a553-4a47-982a-ddc8262d2c53