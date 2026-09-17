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WKN: 919696 | ISIN: FI0009007728 | Ticker-Symbol: TS6
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 08:06
3,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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3,2803,35010:42
PR Newswire
17.09.2026 09:24 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Teleste Corporation: Teleste Introduces Pioneering Ultra-Low-Power E-Paper Displays for Public Transport

TURKU, Finland, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste announced today the expansion of its information display portfolio with a unique new outdoor e-paper display family. Engineered for exceptionally low power consumption, these battery- or solar-powered displays can reduce energy usage by up to 50% compared with other comparable battery-powered e-paper solutions currently on the market. Depending on the system configuration and operating profile, they can support a battery lifetime of up to 10 years. This enables public transport operators to bring real-time passenger information to all public transport routes, including remote and temporary locations.

Designed for continuous outdoor use, the displays feature Teleste's patent-pending intelligent energy management architecture and a bonded e-paper structure, enabling exceptionally low lifecycle costs and excellent outdoor readability in a highly compact design. The displays support wireless content updates via mobile networks. Thanks to e-paper technology, content remains visible even without continuous power. Available in multiple display sizes, the e-paper displays can be deployed as standalone information points or integrated into broader passenger information systems.

"E-paper is becoming an increasingly important technology for delivering real-time passenger information. With our pioneering e-paper display solution, we focused on what matters most for our customers: long battery life, Teleste's signature quality, a user-friendly and compact design, and easy integration," says Claudio Borrello, Business Director, Display Solutions at Teleste.

The displays integrate seamlessly with Teleste Hub, Teleste's centralized content management platform. Teleste Hub enables operators to manage e-paper displays together with other passenger information technologies through a single platform, creating a consistent operational workflow across different display types and deployment scenarios. For operators with an existing content management environment, Teleste also provides APIs that enable the e-paper displays to be integrated into existing ecosystems.

Visit Teleste at InnoTrans 2026 in Hall 2.1, Stand 520, to see the new e-paper display family in action.

More information
Teleste
Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications
linda.kallas@teleste.com
Tel. +358 40 596 3012

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2025, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 138.6 million and it had approximately 630 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-introduces-pioneering-ultra-low-power-e-paper-displays-for-public-transport,c4397190

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/i/e-paper-2026-hero-1920x675-2-2,c3565971

E-Paper-2026 Hero 1920x675 2 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleste-introduces-pioneering-ultra-low-power-e-paper-displays-for-public-transport-302881712.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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