

EQS-Media / 17.09.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST

KNDS THL20 TURRETS SELECTED FOR INDIA'S NEW LIGHT COMBAT HELICOPTER PROGRAM Versailles, September 17th 2026 - Already qualified on IAR 330 helicopter and integrated on Black Hawk helicopter, the KNDS 20 mm THL20 turret will be integrated into the new Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) recently acquired by the Indian Armed Forces. As the official supplier of 20mm and 30mm ammunition for the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, KNDS becomes the leader in aerial defense ammunition and gunnery in India.



Leveraging its extensive expertise in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of guns, turrets, and ammunition, KNDS will deliver 126 newly manufactured 20mm THL20 turrets. Built around the 20M621 gun - renowned for its versatility and its use of standard NATO 20x102mm ammunition - the THL20 is derived from the THL30, currently in service on Tiger helicopters. Accurate, lightweight, compact, and featuring low recoil, the THL20 integrates seamlessly with helicopter sighting systems to deliver exceptional targeting accuracy.



This contract builds on a long-standing partnership between KNDS and the Indian Air Force started in 2006, which already includes the supply of 136 THL20 turrets for the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) currently operated by the Indian Air Force.



The agreement further strengthens the robust collaboration between KNDS, the Indian Armed Forces, and India's local industrial and technological defense base.

Aligned with the 'Make in India' initiative, KNDS recently expanded its domestic footprint through major teaming agreements with local partner SMPP to manufacture KATANA 155mm precision-guided ammunition, as well as next-generation loitering munitions such as the MV 100 systems.



In addition to these advanced technologies, KNDS also provides ammunition for all systems it has delivered to both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, including the 30mm 30M791 gun mounted on the Air Force's Rafale aircraft.

Consequently, KNDS stands out as a premier supplier of both turrets and ammunition for India's air and land forces, solidifying its position as a leader in defense gunnery and ammunition.









About KNDS

KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.





Media contacts

Guillem Monsonis

Head of Communications KNDS France

E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57



Fanny Mounier

Media relations manager KNDS France

E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr

T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88



Antoine MOLLARD

Press officer KNDS France

E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr

T: +33 6 62 79 04 25





End of Media Release



Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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