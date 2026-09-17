China has outlined a new five-year industrial roadmap for solar, batteries and energy electronics, combining support for next-generation technologies with tighter controls on manufacturing capacity and price competition. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released the Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry Development 15th Five-Year Plan on Sept. 15. The document covers the 2026-30 period and identifies energy electronics as a potential source of growth for China's electronics manufacturing industry. The ...

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