DJ Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist (USAD) Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 601.4192 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4327682 CODE: USAD ISIN: IE000QQ8ZXXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QQ8ZXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAD LEI Code: 2138002CGVGAHWUZHL45 Sequence No.: 443517 EQS News ID: 2400692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)