DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 106.6101 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18055744 CODE: SEMG ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LEI Code: 549300PEVY81KWEMRO55 Sequence No.: 443563 EQS News ID: 2400786 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)