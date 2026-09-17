JAC Motors Showcases Four Electrified Models at IAA Transportation 2026

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAC Motors unveiled four electrified models at IAA Transportation 2026, under the theme "For Greener Cities, NOW!". Displayed at Hall 12, Stand C08, the line-up includes the SUNRAY PRO electric van, N90 EV and N42 EV electric light-duty trucks, and T9 PHEV plug-in hybrid pickup. The range supports urban distribution, intercity freight and specialist uses.

Europe is a key market in JAC Motors' global expansion, said Oscar Yu, General Manager of JAC International. JAC commercial vehicles are already present in Germany, Spain, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland, with full European market coverage targeted by 2028. Since IAA Transportation 2024, the company has established a European subsidiary and a local marketing and service network across 13 countries, comprising eight regional strategic partners, more than 50 authorised sales outlets and over 100 after-sales service points. In Spain, JAC leads the medium-duty electric truck segment with a 41% market share, according to Spanish DGT registration data for January to June 2026.

The SUNRAY PRO makes its European public debut. Built on a born-electric skateboard platform, the van combines a flat cargo floor, a 495 mm loading height and 270-degree rear doors for efficient work in tight urban loading bays. Its 83.66 kWh CATL battery delivers a WLTP range of 348 km and can charge from 10% to 80% in 34 minutes. Liquid cooling and heating support charging in changing conditions, while a heat pump helps mitigate winter range loss. Vehicle-to-load power and an electric power take-off can supply equipment such as refrigeration units when parked, helping the van serve cold-chain and outdoor applications.

For intercity freight, the 9-tonne N90 EV pairs a 100.46 kWh CATL battery with a 180 kW/550 N•m e-axle. It offers a WLTP range of 180 km and 100 kW DC charging, allowing operators to recharge during driver rest breaks. Four drive modes help manage energy use, while a high-strength frame and suspension support heavy loads. A full suite of GSR II-compliant active safety systems is standard.

The N42 EV targets city distribution. Its 77.28 kWh CATL battery, high-efficiency hairpin-wound motor and decoupled regenerative braking system are designed for stop-and-go duty cycles. A 7-inch LCD instrument cluster, 10.4-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera and tyre-pressure monitoring support driver awareness and daily operation. Maintenance-free wheel ends and axles carry a five-year/1 million km warranty, while the battery warranty covers eight years or 400,000 km.

The T9 PHEV combines a 2.0TGDI engine with front and rear electric motors in JAC's 4DHT decoupled off-road hybrid system. It offers more than 100 km of electric-only range, around 1,000 km of combined range, 3,500 kg towing capacity and 3.3 kW external power output. It supports urban travel, jobsite work and leisure use, and has a five-star ANCAP safety rating, 360-degree camera and driver-assistance systems.

JAC is also strengthening its local operating capabilities. Its Italian subsidiary serves as a regional parts centre, supporting warehousing, service and technical support, customer operations and marketing. In Germany, the dealer and parts logistics networks continue to expand, with parts coverage already reaching the whole country. JAC works with finance partners, including Santander, on leasing and flexible instalment options, and with bodybuilder partners on vehicles for refrigerated transport, municipal sanitation, rescue and other specialist applications. The approach combines vehicles with the local services needed to put them to work.

"For Greener Cities, NOW!" is JAC Motors' vision shaped by drivers, vehicles and dialogue. JAC translates it into practical urban solutions cities can purchase, operate, and depend on.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jac-motors-showcases-four-electrified-models-at-iaa-transportation-2026-302881743.html