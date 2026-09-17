Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Trybe Spirits Announces Sponsorship of The San Diego Spirits Festival

Trybe Spirits expands its presence in the premium spirits market through sponsorship of the San Diego Spirits Festival, connecting with consumers, retailers, distributors, and hospitality professionals.

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Trybe Spirits, an incubated brand within the Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTC PINK:GGII) portfolio, today announced that it will serve as an official sponsor of the San Diego Spirits Festival, one of Southern California's premier spirits and cocktail events. The sponsorship represents an important milestone in the brand's efforts to expand consumer awareness, strengthen industry relationships, and accelerate growth within the premium spirits category.

Key Highlights

Trybe Spirits will participate as an official sponsor of the San Diego Spirits Festival.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to sample Trybe Spirits and learn more about the brand's story, heritage, and product offerings.

The sponsorship is expected to increase brand visibility among consumers, retailers, distributors, hospitality professionals, and industry influencers.

Trybe Spirits will leverage the event to support retail expansion, wholesale opportunities, and consumer engagement initiatives.

The event aligns with FMCG's strategy of accelerating the growth of premium consumer brands through strategic marketing and experiential activations.

FMCG will support Trybe Spirits through sales management, distribution relationships, retail development, and brand-building initiatives.

"The San Diego Spirits Festival provides an ideal platform for us to introduce Trybe Spirits to new consumers while strengthening relationships throughout the beverage industry," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc." Live consumer engagement remains one of the most effective ways to build brand awareness and loyalty. We believe this sponsorship will create valuable opportunities for Trybe Spirits while further establishing its position within the premium spirits market."

A spokesperson for Trybe Spirits commented, "The San Diego Spirits Festival brings together exactly the audience we want to reach: consumers seeking premium experiences, hospitality professionals looking for distinctive brands, and industry partners interested in innovative growth opportunities. We are excited to showcase Trybe Spirits and connect directly with the community that drives the premium spirits industry."

The San Diego Spirits Festival is recognized as one of the region's leading events celebrating premium spirits, cocktails, mixology, and hospitality innovation. The event attracts consumers, bartenders, distributors, retail buyers, media representatives, and beverage industry professionals from across the United States.

Through its participation, Trybe Spirits intends to showcase its premium positioning while creating opportunities for retail placement, distribution partnerships, and direct consumer engagement. Management believes experiential marketing initiatives such as the San Diego Spirits Festival can serve as a meaningful driver of brand awareness and long-term customer acquisition.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. equips founders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and emerging brands with the infrastructure necessary to launch, scale, and distribute consumer packaged goods products nationwide. The Company's support platform includes brand development, sales management, wholesale distribution, retail placement, and direct-to-consumer commerce solutions designed to help brands accelerate growth.

The sponsorship further reflects FMCG's commitment to supporting premium brands with differentiated positioning and strong consumer appeal. Management believes the combination of quality products, authentic brand storytelling, and strategic market exposure creates significant opportunities for emerging brands within the premium spirits category.

Frequently Asked Questions About Trybe Spirits

Q: What is Trybe Spirits?

A: TRYBE isn't just a spirit - it's a movement inspired by the bold energy of the Mediterranean and crafted with care in San Diego. With vibrant citrus, juicy berries, calming lavender, and a hint of anise, each bottle delivers a layered, unforgettable flavor.

Whether you're reaching for the travel-ready 50ml, grabbing a 10-pack to share, or savoring the full-size 750ml, TRYBE is designed to be enjoyed like a fine tequila or whiskey - chilled, on the rocks, or with a splash of lemon.

Q: Why is Trybe Spirits sponsoring the San Diego Spirits Festival?

A: The sponsorship provides an opportunity to increase brand awareness, engage directly with consumers, build industry relationships, and support future retail and distribution growth initiatives.

Q: What role does FMCG play in the growth of Trybe Spirits?

A: FMCG provides brand development, sales management, wholesale distribution, retail sales management, direct-to-consumer initiatives, and commercialization support designed to help brands scale efficiently.

Q: Where will Trybe Spirits be available?

A: Through FMCG's distribution and retail network, Trybe Spirits intends to expand availability across retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and wholesale channels throughout the United States and Mexico.

Trybe Spirits is available at all Keg N Bottle stores in San Diego, and you can order Trybe Spirits on www.kegnbottle.com and have it delivered to your home.

About Trybe Spirits

TRYBE isn't just a spirit - it's a movement inspired by the bold energy of the Mediterranean and crafted with care in San Diego. With vibrant citrus, juicy berries, calming lavender, and a hint of anise, each bottle delivers a layered, unforgettable flavor.

Whether you're reaching for the travel-ready 50ml, grabbing a 10-pack to share, or savoring the full-size 750ml, TRYBE is designed to be enjoyed like a fine tequila or whiskey - chilled, on the rocks, or with a splash of lemon.

To learn more, visit www.drinktrybe.com.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support founders, entrepreneurs, celebrities, CEOs, and industry experts engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launch, and scaling of consumer packaged goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits brands. FMCG provides product development, manufacturing, retail sales management, wholesale distribution, brand development, TikTok Live Selling, and commercialization support. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact

Sandro Piancone

Chief Executive Officer

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Sandro@FMCGstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trybe-spirits-announces-sponsorship-of-the-san-diego-spirits-fes-1221018