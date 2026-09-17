GasEntec, the global LNG technology and assets company, announced it has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd's Register for the design of a 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) integrating a multi-mode regasification system.

The AiP follows an independent concept-stage review by Lloyd's Register of the design's technical and safety fundamentals, and was formally presented during Gastech 2026, held at Bangkok International Trade Exhibition Centre on Monday September 14, 2026.

The multi-mode regasification system supports closed, open and combined loop operation. The resulting FSRU design delivers flexible capacity built to operate in varying and extreme weather conditions and minimize impact on the surrounding ecological environment. The FSRU vessel would be one of the two largest in the world by send-out capacity, as well as the most flexible for various operating environments.

"This Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register represents GasEntec's expertise in flexible infrastructure at the largest scale we've designed. This FSRU delivers a common modular platform that can be configured for different capacities, pressures and operating conditions, enabling efficient project specific engineering and faster deployment," said TG Kim, Co-Chief Operating Officer, at GasEntec. "As energy demand accelerates around the world, from grid growth to AI data center driven power needs, the constraint isn't supply; it's how quickly and reliably you can get gas to where it's needed. Our design directly helps meet that demand, faster and more flexibly."

While the AiP is based on a 1 Bcf/d FSRU design, GasEntec can deploy its proprietary modular regasification technology, the RegasTainerTM, in alternate configurations to meet a wide variety of send-out capacity requirements.

Lloyd's Register noted that the AiP demonstrates the technical maturity of GasEntec's approach and provides a strong foundation for future FSRU projects.

This is the first AiP from Lloyd's Register awarded to GasEntec. It builds on the company's track record of first-of-a-kind floating and hybrid terminal projects across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. The AiP positions GasEntec to advance the design for execution, leveraging GasEntec's proven flexibility across onshore and offshore, newbuild and conversion projects to meet the specific needs of FSRU owners and project developers.

About GasEntec

GasEntec is an energy technology platform delivering fast, modular LNG infrastructure essential to meet accelerating global demand for digital infrastructure, AI expansion, flexible baseload fuels, and sovereign energy security.

Its dual-business model combines a technology business built on credentialed modular LNG intellectual property with a scalable asset platform that sells, leases, or charters integrated LNG solutions. GasEntec's modular floating and onshore LNG systems enable rapid, scalable deployment of downstream LNG infrastructure, providing clients with integrated solutions to distribute LNG to and within critical markets.

Founded in 2013 in South Korea, GasEntec has become a key provider of modular LNG infrastructure and equipment supporting global LNG logistics and regasification.

About Lloyd's Register

Lloyd's Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering, technology and digital solutions. LR was created more than 260 years ago as the world's first marine classification society to improve and set standards for the safety of ships.

Today LR is a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the defence, marine and offshore industries, helping clients design, construct and operate their assets to accepted levels of safety and environmental compliance.

LR also provides advisory services and digital solutions, supporting fleet and voyage performance and optimisation. Through OneOcean, LR delivers integrated digital solutions supporting voyage planning, optimisation, compliance, training and fleet performance across more than 30,000 vessels globally. In the race to zero emissions, LR's research, advisory and technical expertise and industry-firsts are supporting a safe, sustainable maritime energy transition.

Lloyd's Register Group is wholly owned by the Lloyd's Register Foundation, a politically and financially independent global charity that promotes safety and education.

www.lr.org

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